Thunder Bay is back in the international baseball business.
On Tuesday, Baseball Canada announced the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) named the Lakehead as hosts of the 2024 Women’s World Baseball Cup, along with a group stage qualifier for the event this summer.
“We have been working with (the Thunder Bay International Baseball Association) and the City of Thunder Bay to talk about bringing this tournament to Canada,” said Jason Dickson, CEO of Baseball Canada. “We’re really excited to bring baseball back to Canada at the international level. The opportunity to do that was done by working with our partners and seeing the product that Thunder Bay offers.”
The hosting duties mark a return to Thunder Bay for high-end events. The city hosted the 2010 and 2017 Under-18 World Baseball Cups.
Dickson, who was part of an online press conference on Tuesday morning with local politicians, reps from the TBIBA, WBSC and the media, also said Thunder Bay’s ability to organize a three-game International Friendship Series between the Canadian women’s national team and their United States counterparts last July at Baseball Central on short notice went a long way to a successful bid.
“I was there for the second (world juniors in 2018),” Dickson recalled. “It had been my first trip to Thunder Bay. To walk in and see that volume of the crowd and the energy that was there, and meeting a lot of people who were there getting everything in order, I knew this is a city and area that knows how to host championships.
“(The Friendship Series) was exactly what I thought it would be,” he added. “Short notice but they really put it together. We knew from that point if we gave Thunder Bay more time and a heads up to get prepared and they’ll be ready again.”
No. 3-ranked Canada is aassured a spot at the 2024 championship as hosts. But they will still compete at the he first qualifier — to be held in Aug. 8-13 at Port Arthur Stadium and Baseball Central — against squads from France, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Joan Garcia, an executive from the WBSC, said Tuesday that large events such as the Women’s World Baseball Cup will only strengthen the growing women’s game and fan base.
“We have complete trust to deliver highly successful tournaments while leveraging the event to leave a strong legacy for women’s baseball in local communities,” he said.
However, TBIBA president Nick Melchiorre said there is some work that needs to be done at Port Arthur Stadium. The decades-old facility has been inactive since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Thunder Bay Border Cats will resume home games out of the stadium starting in June.
“We spoke to city and were assured the stadium will be ready for the 2023 season. Not only for us, but also for the Border Cats,” Melchiorre said. “Money has been put aside for that. WBSC will send reps this spring to inspect the fields and facilities.”
Among the members of the TBIBA board is veteran builder Reg Galbraith. Galbraith led the charge to convert Baseball Central from a typical Little League pit to a first-class facility.
“We’ve been lucky to host the Friendship Series this summer. Everyone I’ve spoken to is really excited,” said Galbraith.
“We’ve got a lot of volunteers who work on the fields and we’re looking for it.”
There have been nine editions of the Women’s Baseball World Cup. Canada has earned six medals (two silver, four bronze) over previous the eight championship tournaments.
Japan has won the last six gold medals, while the U.S. has earned the other two titles.
The 2021 tournament set to be held in Tijuana, Mexico was cancelled due to the pandemic.
