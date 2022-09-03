In two weeks’ time the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame will be welcoming in our Class of 2022 at the 39th Induction Dinner & Ceremonies taking place at the Valhalla Inn on Sept. 27.
That evening three athletes, two builders and a national championship team will be honoured for their contributions to the regions rich and proud sports history. I have already taken a look at the careers of our builders, Patti Kitler and Ken Slater, so in this column I thought I would celebrate one of our athletes, Gerry Cizmar who will be honoured posthumously for his exceptional all-round amateur career.
Growing up in Port Arthur during the 1960s, it did not take long for the strong athletic abilities of this all-round athlete to shine through.
By the age of 10 he had already made his way into the local paper with a report of his run-scoring double helping the 1965 Port Arthur Nationals advance to the local little league finals. Seeing the name Cizmar adorn the headlines of the sports pages would become a regular occurrence over the course of the next four decades, in a variety of sports.
Headline grabbing success followed in hockey, with Cizmar’s 31 goals and 10 assists seeing him atop the bantam B list for the Port Arthur Minor Hockey Association’s 1968-69 season.
The following season he was the bantam A scoring champion and garnered MVP honours, which he also earned for the 1971-72 season having helped the West End Bearcats midget team claim the city championship.
Not surprisingly, Cizmar’s talents caught the eye of local junior teams, with the CASE Eagles adding him to their lineup. By the end of his 1972-73 rookie season, Cizmar stood atop the teams scoring list, advancing to the top of the Thunder Bay junior A list in 1973-74, leading the league in goals (43) and assists (45).
Following a short stint with the Kamloop Chiefs of the Western Canadian Hockey League and a try-out with the Detroit Red Wings, Cizmar found his way onto the Thunder Bay Twins senior hockey team at the start of the 1978-79 season.
Cizmar was named rookie of the year, and would enjoy a 13-season career with the club, the most ever by any player, serving as a centre-ice performer, and fan favourite, and amassing a number of awards, records and tittles.
Cizmar scored two genuine hat tricks, netting six goals in the team’s 10-3 victory over the St. Boniface Mohawks.
A five-time team and two-time Central Amateur Senior Hockey League scoring champion, Cizmar holds the record as the CASH Leagues all-time leading scorer and the Twins record for the most goals (270), assists (388) and points (658). His scoring abilities helped the Twins dominate senior hockey in Canada during the 1980s, contributing to their four Allan Cup titles in 1984, 1985, 1988 and 1989.
During the summer months this dedicated athlete was making a name for himself on the tennis courts competing in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Cizmar’s early success included claiming not one but two titles at the 1970 Thunder Bay junior tennis championships, including the 16-and-under boys title and the doubles crown alongside Doug Adamson. It was a sign of things to come.
Cizmar would go on to win multiple honours in singles play, including 11 Thunder Bay Tennis Club and city singles crowns. Teaming up with his long-time doubles partner Bill McCallum, he added many more TBTC titles to his record of success and earned top honours at the Mid-Canada Tennis Classic and a gold medal at the 1983 Ontario Summer Games.
In mixed doubles Cizmar was also successful, sometimes coming away from tournaments having won titles in all three disciplines. Just as he did in hockey, his name could often be found atop rankings lists, which was where he stood in 2003 as the top men’s singles player listed on the Northern Adult Preliminary Ranking lis.
He’s the only player from Ontario to make the list amongst others from Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.
Cizmar did not just limit his contributions to sport to his athletic skill. He also dedicated himself to passing along his knowledge to others, and to the next generation, serving in a number of capacities off the playing field.
With the Thunder Bay Tennis Club, Cizmar served as an assistant director and manager/pro, and helped develop their junior program. Cizmar could also be found coaching minor hockey and soccer teams. He also saw his son Darren embrace his passion for sport, proudly seeing him be drafted into the OHL in 2006.
Sadly, Gerry Cizmar passed away in July of that same year, at the age of only 51, not long after that milestone in his son’s life.
In addition to his talents as an athlete and builder, the other thing which stands out when you mention the name Gerry Cizmar to his many fans, teammates, competitors and people he coached, is how many of them recall not just his athletic talent, but his kindness and positive attitude.
As one of the youth he coached noted, Cizmar was more than a coach, an athlete or even a mentor, he was a person you wanted to associate with, a person you wanted in your life.
The legacy of this outstanding athlete who dedicated his life to sport from the 1960s to 2000s will live on when his name is added to list of athletes in the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2022 also includes athletes Jason Napper and Taylor Pyatt; builders Patti Kitler and Ken Slater and the members of the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship and world silver medallist rink of Trevor Bonot (skip), Jackie McCormick (third), Kory Carr (second) and Megan Carr (lead).
Tickets for the 39th induction dinner and ceremonies taking place on Sept. 17 at the Valhalla Inn are $100 each and can be ordered by calling 622-2852 or via email at nwosport@tbaytel.net.
You can also drop by the hall at 219 May Street South. (beside City Hall), Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Until next time keep that sports heritage pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.