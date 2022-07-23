Podcast up

https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj

The latest episode of the Hear Ye Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the following link:

The show is also available on Spotify. Just search "Hear Ye Hear Ye CJ Sports"

This week, sports editor Reuben Villagracia previews our Weekend Edition and looks a the week ahead with the Strathcona Invtiational, the Canadian martial arts championships and Canada/U.S. women's baseball series in Thunder Bay.