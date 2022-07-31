The latest episode — No. 11 — of the Hear Ye Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the following link:
https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
This week, host and Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia goes over a busy weekend in sports in Thunder Bay as the Civic Holiday looms. Live sports in town include the Strathcona Invitational, the 2022 Canadian Martial Arts Championships and Festival and the Canada/U.S. women's baseball series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.