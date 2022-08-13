The latest episode of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the following link:
https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
Click on Episode 13. This week sports editor Reuben Villagracia goes over the recently announced 2022 Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame inductees, the challenges faced by Hockey Canada at the world junior hockey championship and previews the Weekend Edition in sports of The Chronicle-Journal.
In addition to Spreaker, you can find to the CJ Sports podcast on Google podcasts and Spotify.
