Episode 16 of The Chronicle-Journal's Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is available at the link below.
This week Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia discusses the success of the Thunder City Speedway, the kickoff to the SIJHL hockey preseason and previews the Weekend Edition. We also delve into the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series and the career of Serena Williams.
Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is also available on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
