The latest episode of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye, CJ Sports podcast is up at the link below. This week Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia goes over the start of hockey season and high school sports season at the local level as well as previewing our Weekend Edition. Reuben also admits to being "royal watcher" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
The Hear Ye, Hear Ye, CJ Sports podcast is on Spreaker, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.