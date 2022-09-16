The latest episode of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye, CJ Sports podcast is up at the link below. This week Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia talks about the Under-18 Baseball World Cup, the upcoming Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner, the season ahead for NHL's Thunder Bay goaltenders and previews our Weekend Edition.
The Hear Ye, Hear Ye, CJ Sports podcast is on Spreaker, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
