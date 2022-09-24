Episode 19

Check out the latest episode of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast. This week, Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia talks about Thunder City Speedway's final weekend of action, Thunderwolves hockey, Roger Federer's last match and a preview of the Weekend Edition. Find the CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

