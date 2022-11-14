Episode 26: A mixed bag

https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj

 File

Episode 26 of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is now available at the link below. This week, sports editor Reuben Villagracia reflects on a busy week in hockey, curling and basketball. Subsribe to the podcast on Spreaker, Spotify or Google Podcasts

https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj