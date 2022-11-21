The latest episode (No. 27) of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the link below. This week, sports editor Reuben Villagracia talks World Cup, Grey Cup and local teams the Thunderwolves, the Fighting Walleye and the Al Hackner rink. Follow us on Spreaker, Spotify of Google Podcasts!
CJ sports podcast, Episode 27
The summer’s final Live on the Waterfront concert was held Wednesday evening at Prince Arthur’s Landing. The popular series in Thunder Bay has completed nine weekly shows that began on July 13. Wednesday’s concert was unique as it was held one hour later in the evening to mesh with the 10 p.…
