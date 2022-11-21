Episode 27

https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj

The latest episode (No. 27) of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the link below. This week, sports editor Reuben Villagracia talks World Cup, Grey Cup and local teams the Thunderwolves, the Fighting Walleye and the Al Hackner rink. Follow us on Spreaker, Spotify of Google Podcasts!

