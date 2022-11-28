Episode 28 of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the link below. This week, Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia reviews Monday's OFSAA Central Bowl win by the St. Patrick Saints senior high school football team.
We also preview Tuesday's sports section and look ahead to the clash between the Thunder Bay North Stars and Kam River Fighting Walleye at Fort William Gardens this weekend.
Follow the podcast for notifications of new episodes. Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports can also be found on Spotify and Google podcasts.
