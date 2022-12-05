The latest episode (No. 29) of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is available at the link below.
This week sports editor Reuben Villagracia records the 'cast while watching the World Cup playoff game between Japan and Croatia. We also talk about the week that was in local sports, including the Thunderwolves varsity teams wrapping up their first semester schedule and the Kam River Fighting Walleye sweeping their crosstown rivals.
Follow the podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google Podcasts
