The newest episode (No. 36) of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up at the link below.
This week, we talk Lakehead Thunderwolves hockey and their debut in the national top 10. The Thunderwolves wrap up the regular season this week with a chance at a first-round bye in the playoffs or even a division title.
CJ sports editor Reuben Villagracia also covers LeBron James' NBA record, the Super Bowl and the SIJHL's Kam River Fighting Walleye.
