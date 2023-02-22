Episode 38 of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is now available. Click on the link below and pick your episode. You can follow the show on Spreaker, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
https://www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
This week, Chronicle-Journal sports editor Reuben Villagracia previews the OUA West semifinal between the Lakehead Thunderwolves and Toronto Varsity Blues, as well as the Thunderwolves men's basketball team's home playoff run and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
