The latest episode of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast (No. 40) is up at the link below.
This week, we talk about the Lakehead Thunderwolves' early deficit in the OUA West men's hockey final and preview Game 2 at Fort William Gardens on Friday. CJ sports editor Reuben Villagracia also reflects on Krista McCarville's run last week at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as well as the NHL trade deadline.
You can follow the show at Spreaker, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
