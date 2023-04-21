The latest episode of the Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast is up on the link below (Click on Episode 45).
This week, the Superior International Junior Hockey League final takes centre stage when the Thunder Bay North Stars meet the Kam River Fighting Walleye. CJ sports editor Reuben Villagracia previews the final.
We also talk Toronto Raptors and the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Follow the show on Spreaker, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
