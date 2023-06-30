Another year, another important step for the sport of cricket in Thunder Bay.
Since forming three years ago, the TBay Kombans men’s rep team will get their first taste of competitive action against an out-of-town squad on home turf when the inaugural Provincial Cup kicks off at Chapples Park.
The Kombans, who will use a 16-man roster chosen over a pool of 150, face Sault Ste. Marie at 5 p.m. today. Fans are invited to take in the action free of admission.
Clubs from Sudbury and Winnipeg round out the four-team round-robin. After Friday’s game, three contests are on tap Saturday with the bronze- and gold-medal finals on Sunday.
This is the second competitive tournament for the Kombans, who failed to reach the final at the Mayors Cup in Timmins last month.
“We are trying to build that to an upper level,” said Abhiram Giri, a Kombans player and board member of the Thunder Bay Cricket Council. “(Timmins) was a really good experience with the other teams. We had a new-member squad that time.”
The growth of the Kombans is just one piece of the bigger goals the Thunder Bay Cricket Council is achieving.
At the onset of spring, leagues of varying skill level run five times a week at Chapples. This month, the council held youth camps for cricket newcomers that drew 30 entries.
Summer camp programs are open and run until August.
“Now this is growing really fast,” Giri said. “We have obviously put our name on our Thunder Bay cricket board and then we are represented in the (new) Northern Ontario Cricket League where we have all cities playing together. That’s going to happen (July 22 in Sault Ste. Marie). Cricket Ontario is also interested in our development. They’re also supporting us with giving us more opportunity to play different areas in Ontario.”
In total, there are 350 active cricket players in the city who are from all countries, including Canada, India, Australia and South Africa.
“There are Canadian kids, too,” Giri said. “It’s mixed culture. Everyone is welcome. If there’s anyone who wants to try a new sport, cricket is a great option.”
Giri said the rules can take a while to grasp, but it won’t take long to get the hang of it — both as a participant and a fan.
“It is a little bit tricky but once you watch one or two games you may be able to get how we play. It’s not as hard as baseball,” he said. “You’ve got to know the basic rules. That’s what matters and it’s not that hard to know the rules, either. I think people who are new to cricket will be able to pick up that sport in two or three games.”
In addition to the six scheduled Provincial Cup games this weekend, the Thunder Bay Cricket Council will unveil their new batting cage and nets. Giri said the equipment is invaluable for helping development.
