It is the first week of April and the local curling season is winding down as many of us watch the TSN broadcasts with Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink going for gold at the world men’s curling championship in Ottawa.
This past Sunday, fans were on their electronic devices web surfing and scoreboard-watching as eight Thunder Bay rinks, no less, were involved in national and provincial championships.
It was an amazing run by a Thunder Bay rink at a national championship, as Team Burgess — Dallas Burgess, Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer, Owen Riches, Brendan Rajala and coach Bryan Burgess — won the silver medal at the Canadian under-21 junior championships in Rouyn-Noranda, Que.
Like three other Thunder Bay teams earlier this season, Doug Dean’s wheelchair rink, Trevor Bonot’s mixed foursome and Krista McCarville Scotties squad, it was not the podium finish they were looking for.
“Although the goal was to bring home gold, the boys did an amazing job finishing second in our country and coming home with a silver medal,” Bryan Burgess wrote in a Facebook post thanking everyone for following and cheering on the Port Arthur Curling Club foursome over the past week.
It marked the third time that a Thunder Bay finished second at the Canadian Juniors dating back to 1996 when Jeff Currie skipped his Don Main-coached PACC squad to the top of the podium. Fort William Curling Club rinks skipped Dylan Johnston in 2009 and Brennan Wark in 2012 also finished with a silver medal.
BONOT DYNASTY: “Three-peat! We sure have a blast playing together! Looking forward to Swift Current in the fall,” was the comment from Trevor Bonot after his rink of Jackie McCormick (his sister from Stratton), Mike McCarville and Amanda Gates (Sudbury) won the Northern Ontario mixed title in Fort Frances on Sunday.
The Bonot foursome claimed their third straight provincial title beating another Thunder Bay team, the Dylan Johnston rink from the Fort William Curling Club 7-4 in the final.
The Fort William Curling Club rink went undefeated in the six-rink competition and will now make a return trip to the mixed nationals in Saskatchewan looking to make good on a second place finish in Prince Alberta last year.
Johnston, also from the Fort William club, played with Fort Frances’ Kathie Jackson, who was a last-minute recruit at third, Chris Briand and Marcy Barry on the front end. It marked the second time Johnston lost the mixed final to Bonot in Fort Frances.
ROSENGREN PERSEVERES: Ron Rosengren’s claim to fame was as a Canadian postal curling champion, with the popular PACC curler winning seven posties titles including the last national championship for postal workers held in 2015.
However on Sunday in Timmins, Rosengren finally claimed an elusive heart awarded to provincial champions.
Rosengren led his rink of Gary Maunula, Dale Wiersema and Bill Peloza to the Northern Ontario senior men’s title. Rosengren stole three in the final end for a 6-2 victory to edge Frank Morissette and his Fort William Curling Club rink of Eric Harnden (Sault Ste. Marie), Rob Sinclair Jr. and Gary Champagne.
“So proud of these guys! It’s been a long haul for me. Those who know me will understand. Vernon here we come! I am over the moon with joy,” said Rosengren wrote on social media.
Rosengren came close in 2019 when his team, that included Maunula at third, lost the final to the Mike Desilets, who ironically played with Wierema and Peloza on the front end and Scott Henderson at third.
It was a disappointing end for Morissette, Sinclair and Champagne who were looking for a return trip to nationals after winning the provincial title last year with skip Al Hackner.
The Morissette rink had qualified for the championship final through the A-side of the 11-team triple knockout doubling by Rosengren 6-3 in their qualifying game.
Rosengren reached the final winning a close battle 6-5 over clubmate Denis Malette in the semifinal Sunday morning. It was the third loss to Rosengren for Malette and his rink of Mike Pozihun, Rob Shubat and Kent Maarup, who also fell in the B-qualifier.
The Rosengren rink will be joined by the Stacey Szajewski rink from Kenora at the Canadian Seniors in Vernon at a date to be determined this fall.
Szajewski, playing with the same team that won in 2019 with Hayley Smith, Donna Queen and Susan Cain, were full marks for their second senior women’s provincial title.
Szajewski iced Tracey Larocque’s FWCC foursome of Heather Houston, Shelley Birston and Deanna Hicklin 9-0 in a five-end final after posting a 5-1 record in round robin play. Their only loss was to Port Arthur’s Cristiene Hall foursome of Kelli Stevenson, Judy Bouchard and Tracey Berry who ended up losing a tiebreaker to Larocque Sunday morning after the two teams finished with 3-2 records in the four-team competition.
YOUTH WINDUP: Thunder Bay Youth Curling wrapped their season this past Saturday on with a Jamboree and a celebration of accomplishments as close to 100 youth took part in activities on and off ice.
The Curling Canada Hit-Tap-Draw Awards were handed out to 40 youth at the closing pizza party with the following winners in the age groups:
• Ages 6-8: 1. Nolan Skinner, 2. Blair Deforges, 3. Owen Buttars
• Ages 9-10: T1. Kaitlyn Moses; T1. Finely Booker, 2. Sophie Waddington, 3. Kyla Carreira
• Ages 11-13: 1. Sara Haynen, 2. Bentley Torkkeli, 3. Camryn Bruce
Larry Rathje who continues to give of his time to develop the grassroots of the game, said the windup had an added significance as youth from the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association.
They have been learning to curl under a Curling Canada grant joined in the Jamboree and “competed head to head with our emerging Boston Pizza League teams in what was a fun day of curling”.
Rathje said the program would not be possible without the support of the Port Arthur and Fort William Curling Clubs, Boston Pizza, Pepsi, Goldline, Curling Canada, and several other sponsors who helped sponsor the event and through the year.
“We are busy making plans for next season,” said Rathje, adding he hopes to build on the success of this past year.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The local curling season will wrap up with two fun bonspiels the weekend of April 15.
The Fort William Curling Club hosts their inaugural Power of Hope Bonspiel. The charity fundraiser for mental health runs Friday-Saturday with 32 teams signed up to play.
The Port Arthur Curling Club will host their Craft Beer Bonspiel. The two-day event sponsored by Sleeping Giant Brewery also runs Friday and Saturday.
SO LONG AND FAREWELL: I am heading to a beach in the sun, this is my final column of the season. In fact, my final column.
As I reflect on a lot of great memories. It has been a fun ride writing In the House which has run weekly on Wednesdays in The Chronicle-Journal newspaper for close to 25 years.
Thanks to the sports editors — Claire Stirling, Dave Lammers, John Nagy and Reuben Villagracia — who gave me this opportunity and fostered its growth.
Thank you to all of you over the years who have given of their time for interviews, sent in submissions and provided results for me to write about. Thank you Al Hackner for a trip to Scotland in 1985.
It is bittersweet as I end a connection covering curling in Thunder Bay, dating back 40 years to my early years in broadcasting at Dougall Media following the world championship wins by Hackner, Rick Lang, Bob Nicol, Bruce Kennedy, Ian Tetley and Pat Perroud.
It is the lasting friendships that I have made with the people who play this incredible game and those who put our city in the national spotlight year after year. My best friends are curlers.
Keep on rockin’ (in the free world), my friends!
John Cameron is a supporter of curling and all sports as a contributor to various media outlets in the region.
