It’s a family affair for basketball’s Clouthier clan at Hammarskjold High School.
John Clouthier is the head coach of the Vikings senior girls team, and on his roster are his three daughters, fraternal twins Sara and Kirsten, and youngest daughter Kate.
In the stands during Thursday’s home game were John’s wife and the players’ mother, Jami — an athlete in her day in Kenora — and grandmother Kathy Clouthier, who was the Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s volleyball coach from 2003 to 2009.
Sara and Kirsten shared a junior title together with the Vikings last year, and Kate (still in grade nine) is looking for a winning season herself as part of the senior roster. Kirsten tore her ACL back last spring and won’t be back athletically until next May.
Sara, Kate, John and the rest of the Hammarskjold roster are looking to defeat the St. Ignatius Falcons, the reigning Thunder Bay champions and this year’s juggernaut. There hasn’t been a senior high school senior women’s champion other than St. Ignatius or Hammarskjold since 2008 when Churchill took home the title.
A key piece of the Vikings’ success is a family’s dedication to work.
“My dad is a very good role model for us because he always takes us to the gym and has taught us our whole life. We play club basketball and high school basketball,” said Kirsten.
John Clouthier also coaches the Thunderwolves Jr. girls rep program along with LU women’s head coach Jon Kreiner. It’s a growing program, one in which Clouthier has been a part of for the last six years.
“Junior Wolves has progressed tremendously over those years. Not only in the number of kids playing, but you’re starting to see some of the talent locally really blossom,” he said. “You see it in the senior division. If you’ve watched some of the teams play there’s some really good players now locally here in Thunder Bay. It’s exciting. Thunder Bay basketball is on the up and up. It’s awesome.”
The senior St. Ignatius Falcons lead the Thunder Bay high school scene with a 4-0 record, including a 74-61 home victory against Hammarskjold on Sept. 20. The Falcons have outscored their opponents 378-157. Hammarskjold sits at 3-1 thanks to a lopsided win over St. Patrick on Thursday.
The two school clash again this Tuesday at Hammarskjold, and Oct. 19 at St. Ignatius. Barring a seismic upset the teams are sure to meet in the playoffs when the 12-game regular season concludes on Nov. 12.
Coach Clouthier has three Falcons on his Jr. Wolves roster — teammates on the Wolves roster, competitors at the high school level.
“They have a really good balance of understanding that you work hard on the floor, do what you need to do for your team,” said Clouthier. “And then when the game’s over, nothing personal, you shake hands and get back to being the way you were. I feel like those kids are friends, but competitors also.”
Hammarskjold has a club tournament this weekend in Winnipeg.
“Four games there, which is awesome,” said Sara, who added the squad will head to Kingston for a tournament in two weeks.
“It’ll definitely be better competition which will help us get better.”
Sara and Kirsten took a hiatus from basketball for a spell.
“We played basketball when we were little, and then took a break to play other sports,” said Kirsten.
Sara played soccer and danced, while Kirsten also played soccer and did track. Both girls still do track, although Kirsten is on the mend.
“We kind of found our way back to basketball again, and we’ve all kind of fallen back in love with the sport. Dad’s pushed us, helped us train,” said Sara.
As the girls get older training will only become more important.
“Dad knows what it takes to become a high level basketball player. He’s showed us how the hard work will pay off and what it takes to get better. Consistency, going to the gym, doing reps. It’s not really about the time you’re there, it’s the quality of work,” Sara said.
Added John: “I hope they learn that from both Jami and me, that hard work will get you to where you want to be. Not only in athletics, but in academics, any situation. You work hard, you put in the effort, you’re going to get what you want out of it. I think they’re starting to see that athletically. I think they’re starting to see some of their hard work show up. Good for them. Really proud of them for that.”
John Clouthier has been coaching basketball for over two decades.
“For 20-plus years I’ve been coaching. It’s been fantastic coaching other people’s kids. I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said. “There’s nothing like seeing your own kids blossom like fantastic young ladies.”
Whatever the future holds for the Clouthier girls, John and Jami have them on the right track.
“At this point it’s their goals. They are pretty determined kids,” he said. “I think they’re starting to set their own goals for themselves. That’s kind of cool for me to see.”
