Over 300 cycling enthusiasts competed this weekend in the annual and wildly popular Shuniah Forty Miner mountain bike race.
Presented by Tbaytel and organized by the Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club, the event was a two-day celebration of Thunder Bay’s mountain biking trails located at Kinsmen Park in the beautiful Trowbridge Forest.
This cross country marathon mountain bike race featured distances from five kilometres to an epic 46K ride. Other distances included 12k and 23K routes. The Forty Miner was open to all ages with the 5K Mini Miner event attracting dozens of youth getting a taste of cross country mountain biking racing.
Amanda Butler and Stephen Chapman won the gruelling 46K race in the female and male divisions, respectively. It was Team Ailey — Char and her dad Keith — who were on top of the podium in their 23K events.
This year’s Shuniah Forty Miner served as a test event for the Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club who are hosting the Canadian National XCM Mountain Bike Championships in September 2024.
The following are the winners of each division:
5K
Brielle Kompon: 16:20 (female); Nash Myers: 15:47 (male).
12K
Madison Nisula: 41:11 (female); Daven Jamsa: 37:40 (male)
23K
Char Ailey: 1:27:30 (female); Keith Ailey: 1:12:35 (male).
46K
Amanda Butler: 2:39:48 (female); Stephen Chapman: 2:11:51 (male).
