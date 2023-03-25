Doug Dean’s Northern Ontario team fell one game short at the Canadian wheelchair curling championship.
Saskatchewan captured the gold medal at the nationals held in Moose Jaw, Sask., Friday by defeating Dean and his Fort William Country Club crew 6-2.
“It feels great to win,” Saskatchewan skip Gil Dash told Curling Canada. “It’s at home, in front of friends and family, in a great facility, with a huge number of volunteers who did an awesome job, officials, everything was good! It wasn’t easy. All these teams are very evenly matched with so many at the top and we pulled it off.”
Saskatchewan stole in four out of the eight ends, only letting Northern Ontario score singles in the fourth and seventh ends. Saskatchewan was up four points with the hammer coming home in the eighth end and ran Northern Ontario out of rocks.
Dean and rinkmates Gino Sonego, Rick Bell and Lola Graham had led the round-robin portion of the bonspiel with a 7-1 record and bye to the final.
INTO THE FINAL: Thunder Bay’s St. Patrick Saints high school girls curling team has advanced to the final of the OFSAA tournament in North Bay.
The Rylie Paul rink defeated Elmira Secondary 6-4 on Saturday morning in the semifinals. The Saints, which also include third Raili Tyrvainen, second Sienna Desilets and lead Rhys Pearson, face St. Joseph’s in the final today.
St. Joseph’s, 9-6 winners over Medway in the other semifinal, was the only team defeat the Saints so far this week, prevailing 6-5 in the final pool game on Friday morning.
St. Patrick went on to defeat I.E. Weldon 10-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
EINARSON INTO FINAL FOUR: Canada’s Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women’s world curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden.
Canada finished in third place at 7-5 and beat sixth-place Japan 6-4 on Saturday morning to advance to the semifinals against Norway at the Goransson Arena.
Switzerland faces Sweden in the other semifinal. The final will be held Sunday.
Einarson won bronze at last year’s world playdowns in Prince George, B.C. Canada hasn’t won gold at this competition since 2018 when Jennifer Jones was victorious in North Bay, Ont.
