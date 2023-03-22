Curling is front and centre again this week with the world women’s curling championships going on in Sweden.
Here at home, it is a busy week for Thunder Bay curlers competing at national championships, heading to national championships or trying to qualify for a national championship.
FAST START: The Doug Dean rink of Gino Sonego, Rick Bell and Lola Graham is off to a 4-0 start at the Canadian wheelchair curling championships in Moose Jaw, Sask., after action on Tuesday.
The Fort William Curling Club foursome representing Northern Ontario, with coach Doug Gelmich and assistant coach Mike Bergquist, opened the competition Monday with a close 8-7 win over Saskatchewan 1 and then followed up with an 8-5 decision over Ontario 2.
The Dean rink were back on the ice Tuesday, beating Alberta 2 by a score of 10-5 before dumping British Columbia 7-4 in the late draw.
Northern Ontario is currently tops in its six-team pool. The Dean foursome wraps up round robin play against New Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon.
The 12 teams competing at Canadian Wheelchair nationals are separated into two pools of six with teams playing a five-game round robin qualifier. The top three teams in each pool then advance to the championship pool crossing over to play teams from the opposing pool.
Dean is shooting to be one of the top four skips from the championship pool to advance to the semifinal playoffs on Friday morning. The winning teams from the semifinals will play for the gold medal later Friday while the losers will compete for the bronze medal.
COACHING IN SUDBURY: Al Hackner travelled to Sudbury on Monday, where he is coaching the John Morris and Clancy Grandy team at the Canadian mixed doubles championship that got underway Tuesday. Morris and Grandy, the 10th ranked mixed doubles team in the country, played their game of pool play Tuesday night. The 32-team field features some of the top curlers in the country with Morris and Grandy playing in an eight-team pool that features the top ranked team in the country — Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant.
Rachel Homan and Tyler Tardi are also in their group.
Meanwhile, former local Thunder Bay curler Karlee Everest is also at the mixed doubles nationals representing Nova Scotia.
FIREFIGHTER NATIONALS: While Hackner is coaching in Sudbury, his son Andrew is off to Prince Edward Island, where he is part of the Myles Stevens rink from Thunder Bay Fire representing Northern Ontario at the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Championship.
The Stevens rink that includes Jean Franscois Breton and Rob Wilson along with director Dan Jackson will open play at the Montague Curling Club in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Saturday.
The matches for the round robin qualifier of 10-team competition will be made at a Friday evening social to kick off the national event that has been held in Thunder Bay in past years.
The top four teams from round robin play that wraps up on March 30 advance to the page championship playoffs with championship final for week-long event set for April 1.
Hackner, the third on the Stevens rink is not only the son of a two-time world champion, but is a proven curler in his own right. The younger Hackner is competing in his second national curling championship with his first trip coming at the Canadian club championships in 2015 as the second on the Mike Assad rink from Geraldton.
Stevens and his rink, who curl Tuesday nights at the Port Arthur Curling Club, won the Northern Ontario title in January, defeating the Ian Brennen rink from Nipigon 9-6 in the final of the 10-team provincial playdowns held at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Brennen and teammate John Zechner were members of the last Northern Ontario rink to win the Canadian Fire Fighter title in 2012 with the team skipped by Jeff Zechner.
THREE TIMES THE CHARM: Dallas Burgess is hoping that three times is the charm when his Northern Ontario rink of Jackson
Dubinsky, Matt Duizer and Owen Riches with coach Bryan Burgess open play at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec on Sunday.
Burgess, Dubinsky and Duizer are back for their third straight national under-21 championship after wearing the green and gold of Northern Ontario at last year’s event in Stratford, Ont., and also the year previous when Saskatoon hosted a world junior qualifier in November 2021.
Team Burgess, who went a perfect 4-0 at the provincial playdowns held earlier this month at the Fort William Curling Club, are hoping to use their experience to make the playoff round at this year’s event.
Northern Ontario faces a tough test in their opening two games as they draw Manitoba teams in back-to-back games.
They draw Manitoba 2 in their opener Sunday afternoon at the Dave Keon Centre, with their second game on Monday against Manitoba 1.
The full list of teams, scores and standings will be posted on the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca.
CLUB PROVINCIAL: Sam Morris, Corie Adamson and Rebecca Carr have their eye on a return trip to seek a second national title.
Morris, Adamson and Carr, who won the Canadian women’s curling club championship with Tracey Larocque two years ago, are back seeking the Northern Ontario title at the provincial club championships being held in Nipigon this weekend
The trio have recruited newcomer Robin Despins to skip their Fort William Curling Club entry that will compete in a best-of-five playoff against the Kim Beaudry rink from Fort Frances. Beaudry and her rink of Barb Roy, Wendy Brunetta and Kris Sinclair bring their own provincial experience to the two-rink showdown. The first game goes Friday night at the Nipigon Curl-a-Drome.
Meanwhile, the men’s provincial curling club playdowns are also being held in Nipigon at the same time, with the eight-team competition starting off with two draws tomorrow afternoon and evening.
There are two local Thunder Bay teams entered with the Norm Lamke rink from the Fort William Curling Club and the Andrew Sinclair foursome from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
The Lamke rink with Kevan Stranges, Mike Larocque, Dan Desautels and James Holliger takes on the hometown favourites the Ian Brennan rink from Nipigon in their opening game of the triple knockout qualifier Thursday afternoon. The Brennan rink includes a familiar name at third Billy Haskel with Mike Laframbois and Jay Gilbert on the front end.
Sinclair and his rink of Greg Huffman, Mark Thrordarson and Jonathon Vellinga face the Matthew Hunt foursome in their opener.
The Jeff Lipskie rink from Geraldton with Dwayne Sutherland, Tim Milne and Jacob Kurish draw a familiar face in Mike Assad in their opener, Assad, a former Geraldton resident is skipping a team from Sudbury.
The other game in the opening draw of triple knockout qualifier has the Larry Wesley rink from Hearst facing the Chris Bowman rink from North Bay.
Three teams qualify for the playoffs out of the triple knockout with the A-qualifier earning a bye to the final to be played Sunday.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The duo of Sonya Dynes/Susan Tracey were the winners of the Don Dafoe Memorial Stick Bonspiel held over the weekend at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Port Arthur teams took the first three events with Ian Stevenson and Bob Nicol taking the B-event and Terry Jonasson and Terry Olford the C-event. Two former Twins hockey players, Larry Naismith and Tim Pagee, from the Fort William Curling Club took the D-event.
The other event winners were John Glenn/Paul Mandziuk (E-event), Stan Nemec/ Dominic Catanzano (F-event), Nancy Gain/Pat Gain (G-event) and Doug Moore/Roddy Osadic (H-event).
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
