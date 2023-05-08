I give full credit to those that follow their dreams. This week we have a question and answer session with Thunder Bay pro golfer Jamie DePiero.
Q. How did the dream of being a professional golfer start? Who influenced you?
A: I was first introduced to the game by my dad (Bob DePiero) when he got an old putter cut down for me and we would go to Chapples where I could hit some shots on the putting green and driving range with him.
My love for the game really started to grow when I was seven years old when I watched Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters. From there my uncle Brian (DePiero) got me more involved with the game from a competitive standpoint. I would often caddy for him in some local tournaments. It really captivated me when I started competing in the Strathcona Junior Club at the age of 11 The junior club and the Thunder Bay District Golf Association were the main influences on why I became obsessed with competitive golf. Growing up we had many skilled junior golfers and we would compete regularly. So it made all of us better.
Q: You and many other junior golfers experienced success at the local level, but seem to struggle with the courses in southern Ontario when competing as juniors. If you were to give any advice to the current Thunder Bay junior golfers and their parents, what would it be if any?
A: Looking back with knowing what I know now. I would say juniors in Thunder Bay should treat it like any other sport they play. Like hockey, for example. Most kids do dryland training, practice a few times a week, play a regular season, and travel for tournaments so they are consistently in a growth and competitive mindset. Being fortunate enough to see how junior golfers train outside of Thunder Bay — MMG Golf Academy (based in Winter Garden, Fla.) and Edge Golf School (based in Calgary ), it has given me a whole different perspective on how kids could go about their training. There are a lot of opportunities from golf that kids can take advantage of if they want to take it more seriously and put the work in. Most colleges and universities start looking at kids at 15 years of age. Golf scholarships are something kids can strive for which could give them a free education and life experience that they will remember forever. Not to mention you can play golf your whole life. A lot of my older clients wish they would have taken up the game when they were younger.
Q: You got to experience the grind of the MacKenzie PGA Canada Tour during the 2020-21 season. Could you give me a little insight about the pressures of the tour?
A: Playing a full season on the Mackenzie tour in 2021 was something I’ll always remember! It definitely was a grind both physically and mentality. It was a condensed season so the events were mostly back-to-back. Travelling from coast to coast was an amazing experience because I got to see the majority of Canada. Every week you tee it up in a new province. It was such a cool experience that I hope to do again someday. There’s definitely a lot of pressure in those events, mainly because you’re playing for your livelihood. I was fortunate enough to make a few cuts and learn what a player needs to do to be at their best week in and week out. A lot of the process is how you go about things when you’re not competing. Knowing where to stay, how to travel, where to eat, taking care of your body and staying positive when times are tough. It’s something I wish every competitive golfer could experience because it makes you better and helps you grow as both a player and person.
Q: You have selected the Northern Lights Golf Complex to hold your golf camps. Any particular reason why?
A: I will be continuing my golf instruction over the spring summer and fall at Northern Lights because it’s an amazing facility. It has everything you need to work on your game. The par 3 course is something I feel every golfer should play more of. It’s great for beginners and it’s an awesome way to help any golfer at any level develop their short game and scoring shots. The course is also always well maintained, so you’re going to get great conditions.
Q: You got to experience a LIV golf tournament held at Orange County National. What opinion do you have, if any, when it comes to the controversy between LIV Golf and the PGA?
A: Anytime you get to see the best players in the world compete it’s an amazing experience. You learn so much. However it’s completely different from the PGA Tour. There’s a team aspect, smaller field, music playing, shotgun start and much more going on than your regular PGA Tour event. For the fans it’s a great experience and is definitely going to help grow the game. I feel with the whole controversy there’s a lot to it behind the scenes.
The PGA has that traditional championship feel to it where it takes me back to why I started competing in the first place. Watching Tiger Woods in his prime got a lot of people interested in the sport of golf. Majority of the pros on the LIV and the PGA will say they play golf because of him and the environment he created. As a golf fan I would love to see both tours come together on some agreement where we can see the best players in the world compete against each other more regularly.
Q: I hear you were digging sand traps at Glen Abbey. There is also the famous Tiger Woods shot at Glen Abbey where Tiger showed us his magic. I hear you also mimicked that shot when working there. Is this true?
A: My journey in the golf world has definitely been unique. I’ve worked in many different areas of the industry. I’ve worked as a back shop employee, range attendant, bartender, grounds crew labourer, club pro and now teaching pro. One of my most memorable jobs was at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., where I was on the bunker renovation crew for the Canadian Open. We had to remove all of the old sand from every bunker on the course and replace it with new sand. It was quite a process with long days of shovelling. Given the prestige and history of the course, I was able to play it a few times and always attempted the iconic Tiger Woods shot from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole. Somehow that made the shovelling less brutal.
Working in all different areas of the golf industry, it has given me a great appreciation for all that goes into what this game has to offer. I hope with what I’m offering through my instruction, I can get more people playing this game and enjoying it with their friends and families.
Jamie recently assisted in coaching the Finish national team in a training camp. He also assisted in coaching junior golfers at MMG Golf Academy in Winter Garden, Fla., at Orange County National Golf Club.
He is now offering lessons to all golfers of all ages here in Thunder Bay. Jamie DePiero golf and performance clinics will be held at Northern Lights Golf Complex 540 Twin City Cross Roads. Camps are open to all genders and all ages. For more information call Jamie at 807-632-7459 or e-mail him at jamiedepiero@gmail.com.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
