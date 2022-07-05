Jamie DePiero’s par on the first playoff hole was enough to defeat Evan DeGrazia to win the Thunder Bay District Open Presented by AON at Whitewater Golf Course on Sunday.
The victory marked DePiero’s first major win in this event.
DePiero and DeGrazia, a three-time Open winner, finished the 36-hole tournament tied with identical two-round totals of 145. They each shot the same scores, too — 71 at Fort William Country Club on Saturday and 74 on Sunday. The third member of the top group — four-time District Open champion Walter Keating Jr., was five shots back entering the day. Keating, battling a balky back, eventually settled for fifth place, 10 shots of the pace.
The day, and tournament, belonged to the 32-year-old DePiero.
“Pretty amazing. There’s a lot of history on this (trophy) within Thunder Bay. To have my name on it is pretty special. It’s awesome, feels pretty good,” said DePiero.
Feels good because the road wasn’t easy.
DeGrazia held a four-stroke advantage through eight holes as the golfers exchanged one-under 71s at a tough Fort William club in the first round. A bogey by DeGrazia and a par by DePiero shaved a stroke off the lead on the 9th hole. DePiero gained back another stroke on 12, and then tied the match on hole 14 with his birdie and DeGrazia’s bogey.
DePiero then took a two-stroke lead on the 17th hole only to have a DeGrazia birdie and DePiero bogey the par-5 18. The pair headed off to the 10th hole to settle things.
“I was a little disappointed with how I played 18. Probably should have laid back, tried to get it close to the green,” said DePiero, who bushed his second shot after a perfect drive. “It was kind of a dumb decision. I was pretty quick to switch the focus and focus on what I needed to do coming up on hole 10. I was quick to turn it around and get in right frame of mind.”
DePiero gained six strokes from holes nine through 17 to wipe out DeGrazia’s four-shot lead.
“It was crazy because (DeGrazia) was starting to build his lead a little bit (through the first eight holes). I wasn’t playing that well. And then I kind of set a personal goal to try to get back to even par and just chip away at that,” DePiero said. “Once you realize you’re back in the mix then you shift back to a match play mentality.”
Nathan Lepore’s 73 was the top score of the day, enabling him to finish third at 152. Jeremy Kirk, the 2021 champion, was fourth overall at 153. On Saturday, Matthew Lysak shot a blistering front nine 30 at FWCC, before settling for a 77 on the day.
DeGrazia took two shots to get out of a bunker on the pivotal hole 14.
“On the back nine the course gets tighter and tighter, and you’re coming down the stretch of a tournament so you get tighter,” said DeGrazia, who won this title in 2014, 2016 and 2020. “That’s just the way it goes. Also left a bunker shot in the trap on 14 which was really unanticipated. I’ve hit that shot probably a hundred times in my life. To have that happen. . . . I put a pretty good swing on it, my club just didn’t want to go through, which sucks. And then, I missed the putt for par. You just waste shots, waste shots, you can’t expect too much out of yourself after that.”
DeGrazia had a 40-footer for eagle on 18. His approach left him with a three-footer which he drained, sending the match to an extra hole.
Lepore was able to capture the second flight win, while Richard Crupi’s 157 total secured the victory in the third flight. Jaden Jones took fourth-flight honours with a 163 over two rounds.
DeGrazia will compete in a pair of PGA Canada Tour events in Manitoba in the coming weeks. DePiero’s headed to southern Ontario to play, “two Mondays (qualifiers) for the (Canada tour), and then play some other mini tours down there. Hopefully the game is good.”
The Thunder Bay District Golf Association calendar continues this weekend with the Strathcona men’s cub championship.
