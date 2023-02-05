Having worked at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame for over 35 years, I have had the privilege of getting to know a variety of people who have contributed greatly to our community.
Through my interactions with them, and my researching of their personal histories, I have come to appreciate that if it were not for their dedication, vision, and generosity much of the growth of our region, both economically and socially, would not have happened.
Sadly, as the years have progressed, we have lost a number of our longtime community builders. This past Monday we said good-bye to one of them who I always enjoyed spending time with listening to his wonderful stories, and to his booming laugh.
Born into this world as Russell Gordon Crompton, it is by the name Dinty that most people knew this businessman. As his legacy tribute stated, in addition to being successful in the business world, he was also an auctioneer, town-crier, gentleman beef farmer, the Townline 9 Golf Course greenskeeper, and a liquidator who supported many local organizations and causes both financially and with his donation time and talents.
When I was at Dinty’s celebration of life, one of his grandchildren told me how his grandfather came to earn his nickname, and it is a great story.
Always one to enjoy a good deal, which was one of his signature phrases, he wanted to purchase a neon sign for his new Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise, which was the first of its kind in Ontario. When Dinty went to a local sign shop and was told what the price would be, he asked if there were any deals available and he was offered a sign that had never been picked up. On the sign was the name Dinty’s, and the rest, as they say, is history.
According to his family, Crompton’s introduction to the entrepreneurial world began very early in his life when he took over his uncle’s strawberry business after he had gone off to war.
From there Dinty worked at the concessions at the old Casino grounds in Current River and eventually he went on to run the concessions at other locations like the Port Arthur Stadium, and he never looked back.
His family ties to sport at the Lakehead run deep, dating back over a century to his grandfather Thomas Crompton Sr., a dedicated sports pioneer who contributed over forty years of his life to the development of both soccer and hockey.
A rink located near the family home, at the corner of Angus and Cumberland Street, soon became known as Crompton’s Rink where area youngsters learned to skate and play hockey. His father John Crompton, along with his uncle Don Gordon, both claimed national hockey titles as members of the Allan Cup winning 1939 Port Arthur Senior Bearcats. While he never advanced quite as far up the hockey ranks, I know he played minor hockey in his youth as we have a great picture of him sporting his famous smile when he attended a Hilda’s Pee Wee Hockey League banquet during the 1940s.
While he may not have left his mark in the world of sports as a player, he did impact a number of sports through his support.
Not only did the name Dinty’s adorn the signs of his business ventures, it also appeared on sports jerseys such as the Dinty’s Colonels baseball team and the Dinty’s Kentuckians basketball team.
He also lent his financial support to such local teams as the Thunder Bay Senators and Border Cats, and his sponsorship of curling and ice racing events also helped advance those sports over the years.
Dinty’s support of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame helped operate our facility on May Street and meet our mandate to preserve and honour our regional sports history.
When we hosted the Canadian Association for Sport Heritage annual conference here in Thunder Bay back in the late 1980s, which welcomed representatives from sports halls of fame from across Canada, Gordie invited us to hold a dinner at his famous Townline Barn, known today as Russell Gordon’s.
Delegates who attended that event still recall the evening with great fondness given the incredible hospitality shown by Gordie and his wife Joan and their family. They also marveled at the amazing collection of antiques that were housed in the facility, including some great sports memorabilia.
They were equally impressed with his storytelling abilities as he described the various treasures he had collected over the years.
Not only did Gordie influence the sports scene of the Lakehead for many years, he also played a part in the local music scene. During the 1960s he owned the Fourth Dimension Coffee House, known by many as the 4D, which was a popular music venue located around the area of what is today Simpson and George Streets. It was there that Neil Young first met Stephen Stills, who years later would form part of the famous music group, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
According to Young’s autobiography when he was in the Lakehead with his band The Squires they stayed at Dinty’s Sea-Vue Motel.
The deal was that they could stay there for free as long as they played at the 4D on the weekend. Another story shared by the family about the motels famous guest was that on occasion the bands legendary 1948 Buick Roadmaster hearse, nicknamed Mort, would be parked outside the Crompton home on Cox Crescent, much to the bemusement of the neighbours.
Speaking of legendary, that was a word used by many to describe the one and only Dinty Crompton. Dinty’s work ethic was second to none, as was his support of his community, family and friends. His impact was not just felt locally, as his contributions earned his family a phone call from Premier Doug Ford upon the news of his passing.
As I was leaving the Italian Cultural Centre after his service, I overheard a couple of people say that with his passing came the end of an era.
While that is very true, knowing his three daughters and their families, I have a feeling the Crompton legacy is in good hands and will live on for generations to come.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
