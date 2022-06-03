Thunder Bay has beat out Grande Prairie, Alta., in a bidding war to host the 2023 Canadian National Disc Golf Championships.
According to the Canadian Disc Golf Association, both of the submitted bids were strong proposals and it wasn’t an easy decision to make.
Chris Ozolins, president of the Ontario Disc Sports Association (ODSA), said this is the first time the national championship has been back in Ontario in more than 10 years, which is nice because the majority of Canadian disc golfers are actually from Ontario.
Ozolins credits the annual Northern Ontario tournament that his organization brought to Thunder Bay over the last three years with shining up their national bid.
“We had 190 participants last year, coming straight out of COVID, and we’re aiming for the same amount this year again,” he said. “The whole premise behind that was we wanted to set a precedent that Thunder Bay was going to have the infrastructure to host a much larger championship in the future.”
The ODSA has been working with the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay, to submit an attractive bid for the National Championship using the precedent they have set with the Northern Ontario championship in the past.
And it worked.
“We’ve been funded by the CEDC and we have a partnership with them and a promising bit of funding if we were to ascertain the same 2023 national championship, “ said Ozolins. “That was all part of our 36-page bid document. We ended up short-listed against Grand Prairie as a finalist. We did our interviews, we won the bids and so now we’ll be hosting the event.
Part of the relationship between ODSA and the CEDC involves funding for the last two Northern playdowns as well as helping to upgrade infrastructure to a state where it would be sufficient to host a national championship. There are currently three disc golf courses in Thunder Bay with a fourth under construction at the Lappe Nordic Centre. There is a possibility of developing other courses as well.
Ozolins says they are expecting upwards of 500 participants who will travel across Canada to participate in the championship and that sits very well with the economic impact on the city, especially with Tourism Thunder Bay.
John Cameron, the development officer with Tourism Thunder Bay Sports, says this is really significant for the city and surrounding area.
“They will compete for three or four days and stay in our community and stay at local hotels and spend money in the community at restaurants and shopping. Just hotel room nights alone will be significant,” he said.
“If you think about double occupancy to the 400 people that’s roughly 250- 200 rooms, probably a little bit higher than that over three days. So you’re looking upwards around 750 room nights, which is significant for Thunder Bay.”
Cameron said disc golf is a really unique sports event and is relatively new on the scene.
“It’s probably been around longer than people think, but in Thunder Bay, it’s really come to the forefront probably in the last four to five years with help from the Ontario Disc Sports Association hosting the Northern Ontario championships here,” he said.
National championships bring national coverage and exposure to hosting communities and this disc golf championship will put Thunder Bay in the spotlight on the national stage.
He added that any tournament or championship exposure through national or international mainstream media, social media and traditional local media coverage is going to bode well for hosting future events here in Thunder Bay, not just for golf, but other sports as well.
