There won’t be an abundance of rest for the Thunder Bay North Stars entering their best-of-seven Superior International Junior Hockey League final against their district rival, the Kam River Fighting Walleye.
Thunder Bay is coming off a dramatic 3-2 double-overtime win late Thursday night in Dryden, winning three games in three nights — two of them on the road — to knock out the Ice Dogs.
Game 1 of the final is Sunday night at Norwest Arena.
“It was such a classic game. We were fortunate enough to come out on top,” said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne said early Friday morning while boarding the bus home from Dryden.
“We have a little bit of time to enjoy it. Now you’re right into the next series.”
The Fighting Walleye cruised past the Wisconsin Lumberjacks in five games and haven’t played since April 15. That layoff was child’s play compared to the 20-day break they enjoyed for finishing first in the standings while the quarterfinals played out. Kam River came out firing on all eight cylinders against Wisconsin, scoring twice in the first five minutes of Game 1 en route to a 10-2 win.
“That was unexpected. I was really nervous about that. It was long wait,” Walleye head coach Geoff Walker recalled. “This time they’ll be waiting just a week.
“We want to start the series fast,” he added. “We saw what happened last year (loss to the Red Lake Miners). . . . I think the number one thing is trying to be ready and execute on game one.”
Ironically, Walker was on the winning end as head coach of the SIJHL-champion Miners last year.
Nikolas Campbell of Thunder Bay leads all playoff scorers with 11 goals and eight assists in 12 playoff games. He scored the game-winner at 14:31 of double-overtime against the Ice Dogs. Keenan Marks has emerged as Thunder Bay’s No. 1 goaltender, posting six playoff wins, a 2.00 goals against average and .948 save percentage.
“Keenan, we brought him in at the beginning of the year. We didn’t know how we were going to use him. He’s been the best goaltender in the playoffs for anybody. Conner (Lemieux) would be able to do it. We’re going with the hot hand right now,” said DeGagne.
“Campbell, what can you say? He’s the leading scorer in the playoffs. He plays hard all the time. . . . He’s a dynamic player. He’s a great leader in the room. He wants to win. That’s what you want out of your 20-year-olds.”
Kam River has a dynamic duo of their own.
SIJHL defenceman of the year Jack Cook posted eight goals in five games against Wisconsin. Vanska leads playoff goaltenders with a 1.86 goals-against average and has a .931 save percentage.
“Eric was as advertised in that series. I think he was sharp from day one all the way through. . . . Cook, I think he’s the best player in the league and I stand by that. It’s not an accident. He’s here now, probably the first guy here every day. Shoots 200 pucks a day,” Walker said on Friday in office at Norwest Arena.
On the injury front, Dax Lang is day-to-day for the Walleye.
Thunder Bay has a “few bumps and bruises,” according to DeGagne, but it’s all hands on deck.
“Dryden played a gritty hard-nosed style. That’s what they do. Kam River has a little more speed, a little more skill. They’re still going to be gritty. There’s two teams out there wanting to win,” said DeGagne.
“We’re looking forward to it. You win four games and you’re in a national championship (Centennial Cup in Portage la Prairie, Man., May 11-21),” he continued.
“You ask us at the beginning of the season if you would like to be in that position and 100 per cent you would be. Kam River has a great hockey team.”
The second game of the series goes Monday before shifting to Fort William Gardens next Thursday and Friday.
“Are we too tired? I like the position where we have a lot of character on the team. I’d rather be playing than sitting, personally. Give it our all. Crazy things can happen,” said DeGagne.
The vibe will be charged for the series.
“It’s going to be a big moment for these kids,” said Walker. “Playing in the Gardens, that place will be bumping. Our arena has a different atmosphere. I enjoy the small rink. Place will be packed. It’s loud, they’re right on top of you. Two different venues, and what they’re going to present to the guys.
“Either way, it’s going to be a real treat,” he added. “To be able to play them in the final, with everything on the line, you couldn’t have scripted it any better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.