It will be an old-fashioned showdown in the Thunder Bay high school girls basketball championship game.
When the St. Ignatius Falcons host the Hammarskjold Vikings tonight, it will guarantee a 13th consecutive time one of these north-based schools will take home the big hoops trophy.
The Vikings and Falcons have won all the titles since 2009. Hammarskjold has seven while St. Ignatius owns five, including last year.
The Falcons are still the team to beat. St. Ignatius — winners of two out-of-town tournaments — leads the head-to-head season series against the Vikings 3-0. They dumped Hammarskjold by 13 points in the season opener on Sept. 20, and then won 51-40 on Oct. 4, but only prevailed by four points last week.
Top prep school recruit Agot Makeer and Alyssa Kreiner are the offensive and defensive leaders for the Falcons while sisters Sara and Kate Clouthier have helped power the Vikings to the second-best record in the city. Hammarskjold also won an invitational tournament in Kingston last month.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the St. Ignatius gym.
Tonight’s winner will host the Northwestern Ontario championship next week against a team from Kenora, Dryden or Fort Frances. A trip to OFSAA in Stratford, Ont., awaits.
Championship Thursday will also feature the Westgate Tigers senior boys volleyball team gunning for a fourth-straight Thunder Bay championship when they host the Hammarskjold Vikings at 6 p.m. Despite going 11-1 in the regular season, Westgate’s lone loss was to the Vikings on Nov. 1. The Thunder Bay champion will travel west for the regional playoffs starting Nov. 18.
St. Ignatius visits Hammarskjold in the junior boys final at 4 p.m. today.
———
RUNNING UP THAT HILL: Northwestern Ontario’s top runners capped off their high school season last week with the OFSAA cross-country championships at Dagmar Ski Resort in Uxbridge, Ont.
Mackenzie Thompson of Hammarskjold was the top local finisher among all of the six disciplines. Thompson finished 20th in junior girls 5K race. Superior’s Charlotte Ailey was 25th.
La Verendrye’s Huntington McNab followed up on his regional win last month with a 32nd-placing in the junior boys 5K. Reigning Northwestern Ontario champion Trent Wilson of Fort Frances was 59th among the field of the 6K senior boys division. St. Ignatius’ Zoe Power was fastest among her fellow NWO racers, coming in 65th in the senior girls race.
Tristan Jaspers of Superior Collegiate managed to crack the top-50 in the novice boys 4K class at 42nd, and Madison Kay of St. Patrick was 80th in the novice girls finale.
A total of 54 student-athletes from Thunder Bay and the region took part in the event. Coaches gave a big thanks to the Kam River Fighting Walleye junior A hockey team for letting the contingent use their bus for the trip to southern Ontario. A slew of cancelled flights due to fog in Toronto last week prevented the runners from flying to OFSAA.
———
THEY SEE YOU: Apparently winning nine games in a row to close out last year’s regular season, going 7-0 in the preseason followed by opening the OUA season with two home wins is enough to get national attention.
That’s exactly what the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s basketball team have done as they were ranked eighth in the USports’s latest top 10 released on Tuesday.
The Thunderwolves head to St. Catharines, Ont., to face the No. 3 Brock Badgers, who are also 2-0, for games on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Meanwhile, the Thunderwolves wrestling team is in sixth in the Canadian rankings. LU is in Toronto this weekend for the TMU Open, the second OUA meet of the season.
Lakehead’s men’s hockey team had an outside chance of cracking the top 10 last week, but a pair of home losses to No. 5 TMU ended those hopes this week. The Thunderwolves will try to shake off a four-game winless skid when they host Brock Friday night at Fort William Gardens.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. See the list of episodes at www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj.
