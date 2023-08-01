Despite being in last-place in their division, the Thunder Bay Border Cats enter the Northwoods League Great Plains conference all-star break with plenty of good vibes.
Thunder Bay won its third-straight game on Sunday, outlasting the Duluth Huskies 4-3 at Port Arthur Stadium. The Border Cats (9-17 second half, 26-32 overall) rode a three-run first inning and six-plus strong innings from starter Cole Poirrier, who allowed just six hits and struck out three batters.
The Great Plains conference all-stars are in Bismarck, N.D., for the East versus West game Tuesday night. Four members of the Border Cats — Thunder Bay natives and pitchers Jack Pineau and Will Droll, catcher Cole Ketzner and outfielder Travis Chestnut — were originally selected for the East team.
However only Droll has made the trip and is available to play. Chestnut, who set a franchise record for stolen bases with 36 in 31 games played, was shut down for the rest of the season when the Texas A&M standout suffered a sprained ankle on July 22.
Pineau, one of the Cats’ starters since the start of the season, has reached his inning-count for the offseason and will not play in Bismarck. Pineau, a member of last year’s Canadian junior national team, will report to Creighton University to start his NCAA career.
Ketzner has also returned to his college at South Alabama. The Magnolia, Texas native finished with a batting average of .273, 33 RBI and one home run in 49 games for Thunder Bay.
Droll, 20, has two saves in nine relief appearances so far. The sophomore from the University of Pittsburgh has registered 31 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.
After tonight’s game, the Great Plains teams will resume the regular season on Thursday. The Border Cats will play their final six home games at Port Arthur Stadium from Thursday to Tuesday (Aug. 8).
Thunder Bay will then finish the season on the road. from Aug. 9-12.
