Thunder Bay curlers are in the hunt for playoff spots as the Under-18 Canadian boys and girls curling championships continue in Timmins, Ont.
The Kakabeka Falls Curling Club foursome skipped by Claire Dubinsky with Rylie Paul, Bella McCarville and Lily Ariganello with coach Rob Dubinsky are undefeated through three draws and top the standings in their seven-team pool heading into play on Wednesday.
The Dubinsky rink play British Columbia 1 in the morning draw at 9:30 a.m. and then face Manitoba 2 in the evening draw at 6:30 p.m.
The young Kakabeka squad made up of three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old McCarville have scored wins of 4-3 over Nova Scotia 1, 7-5 over the Northwest Territories and 4-3 over New Brunswick 1.
Meanwhile Jackson Dubinsky and Adam Wiersema part of the Northern Ontario 1 rink skipped by Brendan Rajala from Sudbury are also undefeated through their first three games.
Team Rajala opened with a close 7-6 win over Quebec 2, then followed with a 7-3 victory over Saskatchewan 1 and then a narrow 6-5 decision over Saskatchewan 2.
The Rajala rink who played Manitoba 1 Tuesday night have one game today at 2 p.m. against Nova Scotia 2 before wrapping up round robin qualifying play Thursday morning against Team Robert from Sault Ste. Marie, Northern Ontario 2.
The top eight teams from three pools qualify for the playoff round with Thunder Bay curlers on the Rajala and the Dubinsky foursomes both looking good to earn a playoff spot. The playoff round starts Friday.
All scores and updated standings are posted on the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca.
MIXED DOUBLES: Trevor Bonot is among a number of Thunder Bay curlers competing at 2023 Northern Ontario mixed doubles championships that get underway Thursday at the Idylwylde Golf & Country Club in Sudbury.
Bonot, a former two-time champion, is back competing with Amanda Gates from Sudbury with whom he won the title in 2018. Bonot and Gates are both coming off competitive games at the Northern Ontario men’s and women’s provincials in Kenora and will be one of teams to be in the 16-team field
The Thunder Bay duo of Tyler Stewart and Nicole Westlund-Stewart also competed earlier this month in Kenora with the Port Arthur Curling Club duo looking to make the most of those competitive games at this weekend’s event.
Meanwhile, two newcomers to Thunder Bay: Travis Belchior and Robyn Despins are representing the Fort William Curling Club looking to earn a spot out of the triple knockout qualifying round.
There are two other familiar names to Thunder Bay curlers at the event with Mike Assad and Britney Malette playing on two different teams.
Only three teams qualify for the playoff round so the competition will be tough especially with the brother-sister tandem of Tracy Fleury and her younger brother Jacob Horgan considered one of the teams to beat.
The winner on Sunday will represent Northern Ontario at the national mixed doubles championship which will also be held in Sudbury, March 21-26.
To follow scores and standings, check out the NOCA website at www.curlnoca.ca.
UNDER-21 TURN: The Fort William Curling Club will host the U21 Northern Ontario men’s and women’s championships March 2-5. The deadline for teams to register is Feb. 15. Registration is online at www.curlnoca.ca.
The Dallas Burgess rink is one of the teams registered. Team Burgess is back to defend the Northern Ontario men’s U21 title they won last year with two returning players Matt Duizer and Jackson Dubinsky. Owen Riches from Fort Frances is the new lead on the team
The Canadian junior (U21) men’s and women’s Championships are set to run March 26-April 2 in Rouyn-Noranda, Que.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Labatt Super Bowl Bonspiel gets underway Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Port Arthur Curling Club with 56 teams signed up. This is highest number of teams for a local curling event since the pandemic hit two years ago.
The popular event that coincides with the Super Bowl wraps up on Sunday before the kick off to the big game. With 56 teams entered, it is expected to be a busy four days at the local Port Arthur clubs.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
