The Thunder Bay Elks under-15s were the first team in the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association to clinch a playoff spot this past week.
Kooper Jacobson scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period and Oscar Powlowski assisted on both goals as the Thunder Bay Elks stopped the Nipigon Elks 2-1.
Entering the Thunder Bay Elks-Westfort Maroons meeting later in the week, the two teams sat atop the standings but it was the Elks grabbing a 5-1 on the back of a pair of goals by Kylan Weberg.
It was the Elks’ 16th straight win.
The Nipigon Elks also earned two victories this week, including a 6-1 win over the South End Junior Stars with six different skaters finding the back of the net for Nipigon.
Nipigon repeated the 6-1 effort in a game with the Westfort Rangers. Nipigon’s Nathan Robbins-Modin notched the hat trick while teammate Cohen Mahoney added a pair of goals.
Teyton Dionne made 25 saves for the North End Flames as North End shutdown the South End Junior Stars 4-0.
Manny Allam’s late marker broke a 3-3 tie as the Westfort Rangers defeated the Current River Comets 4-3. Caleb Downs scored twice for the Comets in the loss.
Collin Woods scored with 105 seconds left in the game to give the KC Sabres a 3-2 win over the Volunteer Pool Bearcats 3-2. Both Bearcats’ goals were scored by Cole Cwiklik.
Nicholas Chiodo and Kaden Hryciw finished with two points each for the Fort William Hurricanes in a 3-2 win over the West End Bruins.
The Norwest Stars shot down the Current River Comets 4-1 with Norwest’s Jacob Spithoff finishing the night with two points.
The lone tie game of the week was a 2-2 battle between the Westfort Maroons and the Fort William Canadiens as a result of a third period goal by Peyton Lafreniere.
Under-18 A
This past week ten divisional games resulted in ten different winners.
The West End Bruins started the week with a 4-3 win over the KC Sabres with the Bruins’ Erik Sundell leading all scorers with two goals.
Kyler Smith and Antwon Wabasse both found the back of the net three times as the Neebing Hawks outscored the Nipigon Elks 8-3.
Nipigon’s Parker Cocks scored twice in the loss.
The Westfort Rangers’ Camden Morrison registered a hat trick in a 7-4 win over the Volunteer Pool Bearcats despite of a pair of three-point performances by the Bearcats’ Chase Imbeault and Leland Wapoose.
Carter Tenhunen scored a pair of goals for the Current River Comets to defeat the Fort William Hurricanes 5-1.
Cristiano Riccio fired home three goals while Alex Johnson scored a pair and fellow Thunder Bay Elks teammate Matt Smelow notched three points as the Elks dropped the Thunder Bay Beavers 7-2.
The Norwest Stars doubled up on the Fort William Canadiens 6-3. The Stars’ Connor Brindley scored three times while Braidyn Hopkins finished with three points in the win.
The Canadiens’ Jackson Williamson dished out three helpers in the loss.
Nathan Vita scored twice for the South End Junior Stars in a 4-2 win over the Neebing Hawks.
The Thunder Bay Beavers jumped past the Westfort Rangers in the standings with an 8-2 victory.
The Beavers’ Charlie Kozar and Jordan Waswa both scored twice while the duo of Landon Ogemawenene and Jadyn Jonasson finished with three points each.
A pair of shutout wins were earned by the Fort William Hurricanes’ Nolan Lafreniere and the KC Sabres Joelle Brosseau as the Hurricanes stopped the West End Bruins 3-0 and the Sabres defeated the Norwest Stars 4-0.
The Sabres’ Paul Nixon had a three-point game in the latter win.
Under-18 AA
The Fort William Canadiens grabbed four points this past week starting with a 3-1 win over the West End Bruins in the Monday night showcase game.
In the win, Bradley Kaemingh registered three points.
Connor Larrett scored both goals, including a late deciding marker, as the Canadiens slipped past the Volunteer Pool Bearcats 2-1.
The Current River Comets added three points to their regular season total this week. In the opening game, the Comets doubled up on the Fort William Hurricanes 4-2 as Landon Atkinson scored twice and John Whitfield finished with three points.
Whitfield scored four times for the Comets in a 5-5 draw with the West End Bruins. The Bruins’ scoring was led by Gage Hordy’s two goals.
Under-15 AA
Four different teams picked up wins this week in the four divisional games.
Cale George picked up three points while Brady Wrigley fired home two goals for the North End Flames as they topped the Norwest Stars 5-4.
The Neebing Hawks’ duo of Mathew Backen and Cruz Halstead both scored a pair of goals while Noah Johnson earned four points in a 8-1 win over the Thunder Bay Beavers.
The South End Rangers scored three third-period goals including a pair by Matthew Smelow as they defeated the Neebing Hawks 3-1.
The week concluded with a 6-4 win by the Westfort Maroons over the North End Flames.
The Maroons’ Connley Trevisanutto and Cole Piccinin both scored twice as did the Flames’ Brady Wrigley.
Non-league action for most teams in the TBMHA heats up when the annual Robin’s Minor Hockey Tournament begins on Thursday.
