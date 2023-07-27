It was an experience to remember for Thunder Bay’s Caitlin Ezzard as she represented Team Ontario in soccer at the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia.
Playing in the under-19 girls division, Ezzard help lead Ontario all the way to the final. They settled for a silver medal after a close 1-0 loss to Alberta.
Ezzard has moved up in the Chill youth ranks and is currently on Advanced 1 Stop in the Thunder Bay women’s first-division outdoor league.
Congratulations to the Thunder Bay Chill under-17 boys squad, who won their division at the USA Cup in Blaine, Minn., last week. Thunder Bay posted a 4-2 win over Global FC in the gold medal game. Goalkeeper Eric Aegard recorded five shutouts in six appearances.
The under-13 Chill boys team also put on a strong showing by reaching semifinal of their USA Cup class.
Youth rep teams from the Chill will take a break from Winnipeg League action and tournaments this weekend to prepare for the provincial playdowns.
Four teams will compete this weekend in the third round of the 2023 Milk Up Ontario Cup.
The Thunder Bay Chill under-15 girls are the only team who will play at home this Saturday at Chapples Park. Kick off is at 1 p.m. and admission is free.
Three other teams will hit the road Friday night.
The Chill under-16 girls play Saturday against Rexdale United in Etobicoke. The under-14 boys visit Toronto United FC. In Milton, the Chill under-17 boys play their qualifier on Saturday afternoon.
A victory for all four teams will advance them to the quarterfinals in Thunder Bay on Aug. 12.
Thunder Bay’s Superior Rush FC were on the road this past weekend, as their older youth teams participated in the Midwest Showcase in Des Moines, Iowa.
Unfortunately, the Thunder Bay Chill senior men’s team season ended in Des Moines over the weekend. Thunder Bay fell 3-2 in extra time to the host Des Moines Menace last Sunday in the second round of the USL League Two playoffs.
The Chill, who went 9-1-2 in the regular season to win the Deep North Division, needed extra time to beat AFC Ann Arbor 5-3 in a first-round playoff match on July 21.
Eduardo Calzola took home team MVP honours with Hugo Tavares announced as rookie of the year. Pierre Lurot and Thomas Gray were the co-winners of the Chill’s award for top defenders. Madi Sdao was presented with the Alex Aiello Memorial award.
LEAGUE WATCH: It was a mixed week for Impact in the city’s first-division women’s league. Megan Graca completed the hat trick in a 4-0 win over Advanced 1 Stop, but tables were turned when they lost 4-0 to Superior Rush.
Julia Henriksson scored twice for the victors.
In second-division play, a Kiersten Slade brace helped the Bears defeat Superior Tigers 5-1. Avery Mclean and Zoesha Pearson were the goal scorers as Mr. Lube edged Velocity 2-1.
Two markers from Jessica Bershatsky were enough to lift Eclipse over Cheadle’s Champs 3-1 in third-division action. Meranda Termaat also scoring twice as Legends squeaked past Impact Promotions 2-1.
It was good week for Dynasty FC on the men’s side. They defeated the Gladiators 4-2 and took down Superior Rush 3-2.
B.I.A.M FC defeated Revenants 6-1. Kyle Migliazza and Mike Gentile gave Oriental Garden a 2-1 win over United.
Other results include the Chill as 7-3 victors over Dudley Rangers and Rainbow got past Lions, also by a score of 7-3.
INTERNATIONAL/PRO WATCH: A disappointing start at the Women’s World Cup for Canada after being held to a goal less tie by Nigeria.
However a 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland on Wednesday sets up the final group stage encounter with Australia on Monday, with top spot in the pool up for grabs.
The summer transfer window continues to shell out some crazy amounts of money but one player is making an immediate impact.
Lionel Messi scored last-minute free kick winner for Inter Miami on his debut on July 21. Then on Tuesday, he scored two more goals as Miami blanked Atlanta 4-0.
Manchester United spent big bucks to secure the services of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
