Though not yet in their 20s, Tyler Robertson’s and Jett Sweitzer’s respective football journeys have been connected for well over a decade.
It only made sense the two longtime friends made an announcement on their next major step at the same time.
On Thursday, the St. Ignatius Falcons seniors unveiled their university plans in front of family, friends and classmates at their home gym. Robertson will join the running back corps at the University of British Columbia, while Sweitzer will patrol the defensive line for the Toronto Varsity Blues.
“I feel like it’s a special moment. We’ve been playing football for 11 years — he’s played longer than I have,” said Sweitzer, wearing his white U of T hat on the signing desk adorned with Falcons helmets and balloons. “But we’ve been good friends ever since we started playing (in the Thunder Bay Minor Football Association). And we thought it would be kind of good to do this together.”
Robertson, 18, had been recruited by several schools after his senior year last spring. He admitted making the final choice was a tough one. Robertson came back for a fifth season of high football and was on a tear last fall for the Falcons, rushing for a 1,600 yards while leading St. Ignatius to another Thunder Bay final.
“I’ve been thinking a lot this year on how to get ready and everything and I think taking an extra year of high school was probably the best decision I’ve made,” said Robertson, adding his two choices were UBC and Waterloo. “It definitely got me some time to mature and to really get ready. I also moved to Kingston last year for a few months to play football down there. And that really helped me with just getting ready for the feeling of being homesick and being away from home.”
Sweitzer picked Toronto over Waterloo, Windsor and Queens. Having Robertson go through the same process was a welcome sight for the lineman.
“I definitely worked hard and feel like I definitely made the right decision for me,” said the future kinesiology major. “We’ve been very close. We have a lot of same classes, same mindset,” Sweitzer said. “(Robertson is) a guy who kind of gets it in terms of the football aspect. . . . So it’s nice to kind of bounce ideas off of him.”
Before entering high school in 2017, Robertson caught wind that Sweitzer was leaning towards enrolling at Hammarskjold. Robertson made sure to make the pitch on St. Ignatius’ behalf. It paid off. With Robertson and Sweitzer on the same team, the Falcons football program won the 2018 junior championship and reached the senior final in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The senior Falcons won it all in 2021 and were runner-ups the other two times.
Football Ontario took notice. Earlier this month, Robertson, along with Westgate’s Zachary Bothard, were named provincial honourable mentions. Sweitzer was an all-Ontario first-team special teams player and Manerplaw Winning of St. Ignatius made the top all-around squad.
While Robertson’s stats jump out of the page, he has been most proud of developing as a football player.
“I like to just look at how I play as a person and my decision-making on the field and I found myself to be a lot more of a smarter player,” he said. “That’s really the main thing that I’ve been trying to focus on especially going up into the next level next year.”
Sweitzer, who had full praise for Falcons head coach Jason Moore for helping with his growth, will join fellow Thunder Bay natives Gavin Hemeon (St. Patrick) and Brandon Thidodeau (Hammarskjold) on the Blues. Even with the move to the big city on the horizon, Sweitzer said he’s thankful for his family, parents Cory and Janice, and older sister Ashlyn for their support. Jett and Ashlyn are the grandchildren of famed amateur wrestling coach and builder, the late Reino Niemi.
Robertson, who plans to major in psychology at UBC, is following in the football footsteps of older brother Jake, who played one season at Queen’s. Their parents, Jamie and Sheri, helped put Thursday’s announcement together. Robertson’s younger brother Liam is a budding football player in his own right who is two years away from beginning his own high school path.
“It’s 100 per cent what is most important to me,” Tyler Robertson said. “You know family will always be there for me when I’m struggling and when I’m at my highest and, you know, I definitely try not to take it for granted and I try to appreciate it every day of my life.”
