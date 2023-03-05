While weather is often an indicator of what season we are in, in sports it is the hosting of certain events.
For fans of curling in Canada, as winter starts to head towards spring, it is the time to curl up in front of your television, or computer screen, and follow the action. At this time of year, it is the national women’s and men’s curling championships that provide some great viewing pleasure.
The 2023 Tim Hortons Brier is underway in London, Ont., and recently we had the chance to cheer on Krista McCarville and her team of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, Sarah Potts and coach Rick Lang as they competed at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The bronze medals won by Team McCarville may not have been the colour they were hoping for, to finish in third place against an incredibly strong field of 18 rinks is something to be proud of.
McCarville’s home club, the Fort William Curling Club, is playing host to the Northern Ontario under-21 curling championships this weekend. The local men’s team include Port Arthur Curling Club representatives led by skip Dallas Burgess, third Jackson Dubinsky, second Matt Duizer, lead Owen Riches and coach Bryan Burgess.
Our local women’s team hails from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club and includes skip Carrie Allen alongside Haylee Rietdijk, Lily Wright, Sara Allen and coach Andrew Sinclair.
The winners of the event will represent Northern Ontario at the national championships scheduled for Rouyn-Noranda, Que., from March 25-April 2.
Last month the Kakabeka Falls club had curlers represent Northern Ontario at the Canadian under-18 championships in Timmins.
As one looked down the list of 42 competing teams, it was a great example of how curling truly is a family affair.
The Dubinsky family had daughter Claire skipping one of the NOCA girls teams which was coached by her father Rob, and her brother Jackson competed as second on one of the NOCA boys rinks.
Playing second on the Claire Dubinsky team was Bella McCarville, daughter of Krista and Mike. In fact, the McCarvilles were not the only multi-generational family of famous curlers there, with the names of Nedohin, Galusha, Ideson and Gushue included among the team rosters.
I can remember a young girl by the name of Sarah hanging out in the tunnel at the Fort William Curling Club watching her mom Lorraine Lang, a two-time Canadian and a world curling champion. Sarah’s dad, Rick, often reflects upon the fact that he did the same thing when his parents were at the curling club, which led him to a lifetime of curling success as a player, coach and dedicated volunteer.
Rick and Lorraine met through curling, and were one half of the 1981 Canadian mixed championship team.
Rick also credits his time at Fort William Collegiate Institute as leading him to a curling career. Part of that story involved a suggestion on the part of longtime FWCI coach Ted Murphy that he try out for the wrestling team, and after his first and only appearance on the wrestling mat in his singlet, he decided to stick to curling.
The other part is when he curled with the Doug Smith rink that won the Northwestern Ontario and Northern Ontario Schoolboy championship titles, the forerunner to the former junior level and today’s under-21 championships. Representing FWCI at the 1971 Canadian Schoolboy's Championships held in Kamloops, B.C., Smith and Lang, along with Tom Wiegand, Warren Buttars and coach John French, finished second amongst the countries best young curlers that year.
From that point onwards, Lang never looked back, going on to attend 11 Briers, claiming his first title in 1975, which was followed by the 1982 and 1985 national and world men’s titles with skip Al Hackner, the 2006 Canadian senior men’s crown and a silver medal at the 2007 world seniors.
As you go down the list of other curlers from the Lakehead who represented Northern Ontario at what is now the under-21 championships, there are a number of names that went on to compete at the Brier and the Scotties. Sandy and Jim Sargent represented Port Arthur at the 1957 School Boys and in 1971 they made the trip to the Brier alongside skip Bill Tetley and Eric Knudsen claiming runner-up honours.
In 1958 it was a group of 18- and 19-year old schoolboy curlers from FWCI that claimed the Canadian School Curling Championship, the first national curling title every to be brought home to the Lakehead and Northwestern Ontario. Curling out of the Fort William Curling Club the team included Tom Tod (skip), Neil McLeod (third), Patrick Moran (second) and David Allin (lead). In 1970 Tod took his FWCC rink of Jim Carson, J. Carle Whitfield and Bill Hallinan to the Brier curling to a 5-5 record in Winnipeg.
In 1976 when Lang made his first Brier appearance as a skip, joining him was his 1971 FWCI teammate Warren Buttars, along with Bob Nicol and Al Fiskar Jr. When he returned in 1988 with Hackner and Jim Adams, his FWCI skip Doug Smith took on lead duties. In 1975, Nipigon-Red Rock District High School claimed the Northern Ontario under-21 title and team member Art Lappalainen would make his way to the 1991, 1993 and 1995 Briers.
In addition to the Tod rink of 1958, only two other men’s teams have claimed national junior curling crowns including the 1991 Jason Repay Rink of Aaron Skillen (third), Scott McCallum (second), Trevor Clifford (lead), Darryl Cambly (alternate) and Jim Glena (coach) and the 1996 Jeff Currie rink of Greg Given (third), Andrew Mikkelsen (second), Tyler Oinonen (lead) and coach Don Main.
Both Skillen and Currie would go on to compete at the Brier along with other local curlers who got their first taste of competing at a national championship by representing Northern Ontario at the under-21 championships including Brian Perozak, Scott Henderson, Bill Adams, Jim Adams, Mike Desilets, Bryan Burgess, Joe Scharf, Mike Assad, Colin Koivula, and Mike McCarville.
On the women’s side it is of little surprise that at some point in their early curling careers every member of Team McCarville that competed at the 2023 Scotties had won a provincial U21 title. McCarville (nee Scharf) has four such titles to her credit starting in 1998 when she played second for Elaine Uhryn, going on to skip teams to victories in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
In 2008 Ashley Sippala (nee Miharija) skipped her team to the U21 title alongside Sarah Potts. Kendra Lilly had a four-year dynasty of U21 Northern Ontario victories, dominating the provincial championships from 2009-2012. Other U-21 provincial champions who have curled with McCarville at the Scotties have included Tiffany Stubbings and Kari (MacLean) Lavoie.
Good luck to the curlers competing in the NOCA U-21 championships this weekend as you vie for the opportunity to wear the green and gold at the nationals.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
