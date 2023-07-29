The Kam River Fighting Walleye have selected the coach to lead their Superior International Junior Hockey League championship defence next season.
On Friday, the Thunder Bay-based junior A hockey team announced the hiring of Jesse Messier. The 35-year-old from Keswick, Ont., will hit the ground running as training camp officially in one month
“It’s humbling. I’m super excited to get going here,” Messier said at a press conference held Friday at Sleeping Giant Brewery. “It’s a top-notch organization since the first conversation I had with (team general manager) Kevin (McCallum). I could really tell he was passionate about it. They’ve built this program the right way. It’s something I’m really fortunate to be a part of moving forward.”
Kam River represents Messier’s first head coaching position. He was an assistant coach with the York Lions in the Canadian university men’s ranks for four seasons beginning in 2015, followed by four seasons as an assistant coach with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League.
Messier has familiarized himself with the current Fighting Walleye roster by watching game tape and talking to the returnees.
“I’ve been watching games from last year’s team to just get a kind of feel for things they did last year, a feel for what the players strengths and weaknesses are,” he said. “Again, I’ll be bringing in my systems, my style of play and what not. Knowing how they ran things last year is the biggest start to know what areas we need to touch on.”
Kam River captured the SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup in May — the first for the program in just its third year of existence. Geoff Walker, a mid-season head coaching hire by the Walleye, led the club to the title and an appearance at the Centennial Cup nationals. Earlier this month, Walker left the Walleye to become GM and coach in the Alberta junior A loop.
Now at the held, Messier said communication is the key. He wants his players feeling comfortable with him from day one.
“It’s a big challenge coming in for a coach following up a championship team,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with pretty much all of the players. Again, it’s been a quick turnaround trying to get those calls in.”
Messier hopes to emulate the commitment process he saw with Saginaw in skill development and video sessions.
“I’m a players-first coach. I’ve been coaching for eight seasons now. I’m only 35-years-old. I’m not far removed being a player. I can relate to them. I know what they’re going through,” he said. “We’re not going to sit back and let the other team dictate what they’re going to do in our zone,” he said. “Through the neutral zone we’re going to be a fast team. Transition is going to be key. In the offensive zone I’m big on puck possession. I’m not big on wasting the puck from the outside. I want guys comfortable holding on to the puck, making those 10-foot plays.”
From their first conversation, McCallum and prospective head coach Messier connected at a deep level.
“Our first conversation together, our ideas aligned,” said McCallum. “Everything we encompass as an organization, he fit right in there. The big thing is winning. He’s won as a player, he’s won as a coach. That’s we want to do here. He fit the bill.”
Losing Walker was a blow to the organization. Moving players, coaches and even aspiring front office staff to higher organizations is still the goal.
“The SIJHL is development model league,” said McCallum. “We need to sometimes work on our bottom six guys, our bottom four defencemen to get to the national level. As far as moving guys on, with (Messier’s) past and the connections he has and we already have in the organization it’s going to be clean move for us, moving guys on, which is our forte.”
Messier inherits a large contingent of character, championship players from last year.
“From top to bottom I think there’s a lot of key pieces here,” said Messier. “I think Kevin and (assistant general manager) Bryan (Smeltzer) have done an outstanding job recruiting guys to replace the holes there will be. I’m super excited about this group I’ll be taking over.”
At five-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Messier was a right winger in his playing days, skating five seasons in the OHL with three different teams beginning with Sudbury in 2005-06, followed by five campaigns with York where he registered 130 points in 135 games with the Lions (with 319 penalty minutes). He finished in the ECHL in 2014 with the Toledo Walleye and the Allen Americans the following season. Messier served as captain in his last two seasons with the Lions.
The Walleye will have 42 players in camp starting on Aug. 28 at Norwest Arena. The Teleco Cup preseason series will feature three games against the Hearst Lumberjacks over the Labour Day weekend.
