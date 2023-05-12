Goals allowed late in the first and second periods kept the Kam River Fighting Walleye behind the eight-ball for the duration of their opening preliminary round game Thursday at the Centennial Cup junior A national hockey championship in Portage La Prairie, Man. — a 4-1 loss to the No. 2-ranked Battlefords North Stars.
Kam River (0-1-0) is off Friday and will play its second of four preliminary round games on Saturday against the host Portage Terriers. The Fighting Walleye face the Steinbach Pistons on Sunday night and the Collingwood Blues on Tuesday.
The top three records from each of the two five-team groups advance to the playoffs beginning on May 19.
Jeremy Dunmore scored the only goal for the Superior International Junior Hockey League champions and goaltender Eric Vanska stopped 36 shots in collecting the loss.
It was Steven Kesslering’s shorthanded marker for Battlefords 9:54 into the first period that opened the scoring. Jackson Allan doubled the lead for the Saskatchewan-based North Stars with just 21 seconds before the first intermission.
Dunmore tipped Ryan Doucette’s shot past Battlefords netminder Josh Kotai at 6:59 of the second period. But the North Stars restored a two-goal lead again late in the frame when Tanner Gold hit pay dirt at 18:40.
Colby Bear added an insurance marker midway through the third period and Kostal shut the door with seven of his 23 saves in the last 20 minutes.
In other action Thursday, the defending champion Brooks Bandits rolled past the Yarmouth Mariners 7-2. Robert Strachan scored the overtime winner on the power play as the Collingwood Blues clipped the Manitoba champion Steinbach Pistons.
NOTES: Thunder Bay’s Travis Hensrud is a forward with the Steinbach. Hensrud played for the Thunder Bay Kings at the 2019 Telus Cup under-18 championship held at Fort William Gardens. Mike Stubbs, who is also from Thunder Bay, plays for the Terriers. . . . Summerside Western Capitals’ Ed McNeill was named the Canadian junior A hockey’s defenceman of the year on Thursday. McNeill has committed to play for the Lakehead Thunderwolves in Thunder Bay next season.
