The Kam River Fighting Walleye answered the bell every time on Friday. And now, the Superior International Junior Hockey League final is ringing up a memorable series.
Euan Morrison scored 55 seconds into the second overtime period as the Fighting Walleye survived a furious rally by the Thunder Bay North Stars in a 6-5 win at Fort William Gardens.
The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2 after the top-ranked Walleye swept both games on the road.
Game 5 is set for Sunday in Kam River’s rink at Norwest Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
Whichever way this now best-of-three set turns ends, a renewed city district rivalry has been awakened with two strong clubs vying for the Bill Salonen Cup and a berth to the Centennial Cup junior A nationals next month in Portage La Prairie, Man.
Fighting Walleye goaltender Eric Vanska made 47 saves for the win in net, including 13 in the first 20-minute overtime.
Keenan Marks, who lost Game 3, came in relief of starter Connor Lemieux and stopped 15 of 19 shots.
Ryan Doucette opened the scoring for the visiting Walleye, who went 7-1-0 against the North Stars in the regular season, at 10:55 of the first period.
SIJHL rookie of the year Max Leduc, who was drafted by the London Knights of the OHL last week, added to the lead with his sixth goal of the playoffs to double the lead early in the second period.
EJ Paddington and Sam Skillestad replied for the North Stars to knot the game, but Doucette struck again at 7:35 and Jeremy Dunmore marked for Kam River 2:23 later to restore the two-goal lead.
The North Stars made their push midway through the third period, getting goals from Colby Feist, Evan Lachimea and Nikolas Campbell in a span of 5:20. Thunder Bay seemed poised to take a 3-1 series lead before Walleye defenceman Jack Cook tied the game with 1:24 left in regulation.
Cook, the grand nephew of the late Gary Cook, the former general manager who built the North Stars SIJHL dynasty of the late mid-2000s and early 2010s, also scored the game-tying goal in Game 2 last week to send that game into overtime too.
This time, however, Kam River had the last laugh to boost their large contingent of fans who filled sections of the Gardens.
After Sunday’s game, the series moves back to the North Stars’ home on Monday.
Game 7, if necessary, will be played this Wednesday at Norwest Arena.
