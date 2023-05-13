Leave it to the Kam River Fighting Walleye to need just a couple of days in Portage la Prairie, Man., before literally setting up shop.
The Superior International Junior Hockey League champions are one game into their journey at the Centennial Cup junior A hockey championship being held in the city west of Winnipeg. The team found a favourite restaurant — Mr. Mike’s — and Walleye officials struck up a conversation with the owner and now Fighting Walleye merchandise is being sold in the lobby near the dining area for the duration of the event.
Kam River assistant general manager Bryan Smeltzer, who is also the club’s director of scouting, told me the response has been very positive from Mr. Mike’s in such a short period of time. If there are Cups handed out for best logo among the 10 teams there, this wouldn’t be a contest. I can see many visiting fans in the Portage area scooping up hats and shirts based on the design alone without knowing anything about the hockey team.
For those who follow Fighting Walleye president and co-owner Derek Geddes, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. I’ve written and said (on my podcast) that the Fighting Walleye have been one of the more sophisticated and business-savvy franchises to join the SIJHL in a while. Geddes took over the Thunder Bay Stars Lakehead junior B league team and transformed them into the Fighting Walleye in 2017. He moved the name to an SIJHL expansion entry in the middle of the pandemic during the spring 2020.
Perhaps most of us were in a COVID-19 funk at the time, but I couldn’t get over the positivity the front office — anchored by Geddes and general manager/co-owner Kevin McCallum — showed in the face of so much uncertainty. Would there even be a 2020-21 season? The economics are terrible to launch a new hockey club with this much aggressive marketing.
But in those three years (two full seasons), Kam River has two regular season titles and one playoff title to call its own while enjoying one of the more dedicated fan bases in the Oliver Paipoonge area.
Now, they’re the first Thunder Bay-based SIJHL team to skate at these nationals since the Carter Hutton-led Fort William North Stars did so in Brampton, Ont., in 2006. Past league champions, the Minnesota Wilderness (2013) and the Red Lake Miners (2022), also had a spin at the tournament. Both the North Stars and Wilderness lost their respective semifinals in overtime while the Miners went winless in four games and missed the playoffs last season.
The bigger challenge is how the Kam River (40-11-2 regular season, 8-4 playoffs) will respond on the ice tonight in their second of four preliminary round games. The Fish lost 4-1 to the No. 2-ranked Battlefords North Stars on Thursday at Stride Place. Jeremy Dunmore was the lone goal scorer for Kam River.
Fighting Walleye head coach Geoff Walker said Thursday’s setback wasn’t exactly an eye-opening experience as the level of play in the SIJHL is on par with other leagues in the country.
“The teams here are very, very good. The pace of play and skill level is exceptional,” Walker wrote in an email interview. “I think people don’t realize how good the SIJHL is, however. (The Thunder Bay) North Stars really pushed us in the finals and I feel that prepared us for this tournament.
“Playing the number 2 ranked team in the country (Thursday) we felt like we competed with them very well. It was (a) 2-1 game until the end of the (second period). We had some scoring chances in the 2nd and early in the third that could have swung the game the other way,” he added.
The host Terriers played their first game late Friday night against the Manitoba champion Steinbach Pistons. Before that clash, the Terriers, who went 43-11-4 in the regular season, had been idle since April 16 when they lost to Virden in the MJHL semifinals. Former Thunder Bay Kings and North Stars standout Michael Stubbs is one of the veteran forwards on the Portage squad.
The 21-year-old has eight goals and two assists in 10 playoff games. This is Stubbs’ final week of junior hockey as he has committed to play for the University of Prince Edward Island next fall.
On Saturday night, the Fighting Walleye will draw the Pistons in another tough contest. Steinbach went 42-15-1 in the regular season before a gruelling 13-6 run to the Manitoba title. Another familiar face awaits them as Travis Hensrud is a 35-goal scorer on the Pistons squad.
Hensrud is former teammates with Walleye forward Mackenzie Sedgewick and starting goaltender Eric Vanska on the 2018-19 Kings team that hosted the Telus Cup.
Kam River’s final preliminary game is Tuesday against the Collingwood Blues, champions of the massive Ontario Junior Hockey League based in the Toronto area. The top three records from each of the two five-team pools advances to the medal round.
“Excited for the rest of the week here and to see what our boys can do with this opportunity,” Walker said.
———
BET PAID OFF: Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff and Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis had a friendly wager going on during the SIJHL final between the North Stars and Fighting Walleye. The mayor of the losing city would wear the opposing jersey in council. Boshcoff took the loss well, donning the orange and white for all to see in Kakabeka Falls as the Walleye departed town on Tuesday and again at City Hall. Kloosterhuis is in Portage this week to cheer on the Fighting Walleye.
———
INSPIRATIONAL WALL: Hockey Canada, organizers of the Centennial Cup, were quick to send of photos of the area outside the Fighting Walleye’s dressing room at Stride Place. The walls are adorned with posters and art from students back home with player names and “Go Walleye Go!” everywhere.
“It’s a really nice reminder for the players of how many people are behind them and how big of an impact they’ve had on our community,” Smeltzer said.
Walker, Smeltzer and players spent their off day Friday at practice and attended some of the other preliminary games.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. Visit the show’s site at www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj.
