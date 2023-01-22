Last week I had the pleasure to travel to Oshawa to watch the top skaters from across our nation compete in the 2023 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships.
The last time I was able to attend this event in person was in January of 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was so nice to once again sit rink side and hear the sound of the blades upon the ice. It was also great to have synchronized skating included this year.
One of the benefits of attending a live sporting event is that you often run in to former athletes who are still involved in the sport, or who are there as part of the alumni program. This year there was also a former skater who was there to cheer on her daughter who was carrying on her family’s tradition of excellence on the ice.
Included amongst the former skaters who were there as coaches, two of them — Brian Orser and Tracey Wainman — have ties to Thunder Bay going back 45 years when they competed in the Canadian Figure Skating Championships which were held at Fort William Gardens from Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 1979.
Those were the days when skaters were judged on both figures and free skating. At those championships Orser moved up from ninth place after the compulsory figures to stand atop the podium as the Canadian junior men’s champion, his first major crown.
Not only did Orser win the title, he did so by performing what was believed at the time to be the first ever triple axel landed in a junior competition. Orser would go on to become the first person to land the triple axel in Olympic competition, doing so in 1984 in Sarajevo.
The first person credited with successfully landing a triple axel in senior competition was Canadian Vern Taylor who did so at the 1978 world championships. His performance at the 1979 nationals in Thunder Bay included a spectacular free-skate that featured eight triple jumps that generated what was described as a thunderous ovation from an appreciative crowd. It did not prove to be enough however, as Brian Pockar ended up winning the senior men’s title. The 1979 women’s crown went to Janet Morrissey who upset the defending champion Heather Kemkaran.
Tracey Wainman competed in the 1979 novice women’s event at just the age off 11 under the tutelage of legendary coach Ellen Burka. She skated her way into the hearts of the Thunder Bay audience and atop the podium with what was described as an action-packed free-skating program. The following year she moved up to the senior level and skated to a bronze medal which earned her a spot on the 1980 World team.
In 1981, at only 13 years of age, Wainman became Canadian senior women’s champion, won gold at the 1981 Skate Canada International and was named the Canadian Female Athlete of the Year. After a five-year absence from the sport she returned to the ice and claimed another national title in 1986, going on to skate professionally for a decade.
As a coach, Wainman has led her charges to multiple national titles including the 2019 Canadian women’s senior champion, Alaine Chartrand, and she was also in Oshawa guiding the 2020 Canadian men’s senior champion, Roman Sadovsky.
Other former skaters who I spotted in Oshawa coaching senior skaters included ice dancers Marie-France Dubreuil and Scott Moir, singles skaters Ravi Walia and Keegan Murphy and pairs skater Bryce Davison. Jeffery Buttle was also there to see his longtime coach Lee Barkell be inducted into the Skate Canada Hall of Fame and to watch some skaters perform routines he helped choreograph.
Another skating alumnus taking in the action was Elvis Stojko, who just by chance happened to be sitting right behind me for the men’s free skate. It turns out that one of his non-skating activities is auto racing.
When I overheard him say he was going to be doing some racing on ice I suggested he should head up to Thunder Bay to give our track a try. It turns out he only trains on ice in preparation for his time on the asphalt competing in his Audi A5 race car.
He did say, however, that he had heard about the great ice-racing program we have here in our fair city.
Three-time Canadian champion and two-time Olympian, Josée Chouinard was also in Oshawa for a special reason — to cheer on her daughter Fiona Bombardier.
The 17-year old Fiona, who was competing in her first ever senior event while still of junior age, claimed a bronze medal, mirroring the first senior national medal her mother had won back in 1990 at the start of her career.
We have our own Thunder Bay family that has seen figure skating pass down through the generations. It is headed up by Barbara (Markall) Hutcheon, who has been a part of the local skating scene dating back to the 1940s.
Following a successful skating career that included regional and provincial titles, Barb turned her attention to coaching and never looked back. Becoming a club professional for both the Fort William and Port Arthur Figure Skating Clubs in the 1960s, she also coached various clubs throughout the region.
Last April when the Thunder Bay Figure Skating Club was looking to restart their annual ice show, they called upon Barb to help out, which, according to her daughter Valerie Hutcheon Bauer, an equally successful skater and coach, marked the 63rd time the skating matriarch had undertaken that role.
Skating made its way into the families third generation with Valerie’s daughter, Kira Bauer, serving as a skating coach at Toronto’s Granite Club. As it turns out, that is the same facility where her grandmother had done some of her early skating tests many years before.
It truly is great to see our young skaters taking to the ice once again from the local to the national level. Hats off to the organizers, coaches and volunteers from the Thunder Bay Figure Skating Club and the Thunder Bay Skating Academy who ensure that our local skaters continue to have the opportunity to participate in this great sport.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
