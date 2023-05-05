The Kam River Fighting Walleye have cornered their first Bill Salonen Cup championship.
A classic crosstown rivalry capped off the Superior International Junior Hockey League season Wednesday as Kam River grabbed a lead and held it en route to a 5-4, Game 7 win over the Thunder Bay North Stars to set off a frenzy for the home crowd at Norwest Arena.
Fighting Walleye defenceman Jack Cook followed an award-winning regular season with the top playoff-performer honour.
“Something I can’t describe at all. It’s something you dream of as a kid, winning a championship, and probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Cook, who scored 19 points in 18 playoff games. “We knew coming into that this was going to be a battle. I thought we came out hard today, battled as hard as we could, and got the job done.”
Winning head coach Geoff Walker has now led two different teams to the SIJHL crown over the last two season (he led the Red Lake Miners over the Walleye last season). He will have a day or two to share a few Frescas with the team before preparing for the Centennial Cup junior A hockey nationals in Portage la Prairie, Man., beginning May 11.
The Walleye — who are only in their third year of existence — will open the tournament against the Saskatchewan champion Battlefords North Stars.
“We went there last year (with the Miners). We had some goalie issues last year, just happy to be there. This year we’re going to approach it a little bit differently,” Walker said. “We want to go there and compete. The draw is set up better than it was last year for the (SIJHL). We’ll enjoy this for a couple of days but the job’s not done.”
Kam River built a three-goal lead at 5-2 lead in the third period on Wednesday and watched the North Stars bounced back with two late goals, the second one coming with just eight seconds left.
“We were just trying to get it (the clock) down. Then we get a penalty, and they get another (goal). Credit to them. No quit in that group,” Walker said of the North Stars. “(They were) down 3-1 to Dryden. Almost came back here (Wednesday). I think (Nikolas) Campbell, (Colby) Feist, (Matt) Halushak and those guys probably played the last six, seven minutes. Credit to those boys. Super happy we came out on the winning end of this.”
Riley Borody and Max Leduc had a goal and assist each, Brydon Bell had two assists, and Eric Vanska stopped 34 of 38 for his eighth win of the postseason. Vanska played every playoff minute.
Euan Morrison and Kobe Braham also scored for Kam River in the series decider before a capacity crowd of 893. The series attracted a total of 9,831 fans in games held at Norwest and Fort William Gardens.
Feist and Edison Weeks had a goal and assist for the North Stars. Campbell, who led all playoff scorers with 15 goals and 26 points, had a goal and two helpers. Keenan Marks turned aside 30 of 35 in the North Stars net.
Dylan Bertrand notched his first of the playoffs to open the scoring.
There was plenty of emotion on both sides. Thunder Bay head coach Rob DeGagne saw his team come back against Dryden with three wins in three nights, including two on the road. In this series they shot out to a 2-0 series lead with two wins at Norwest, lost the next three, and forced a game seven with a 6-2 win at the Gardens on Monday.
“It was a great series. If you gave me a day or two I could think of lots of different things to say,” said a disappointed DeGagne. “Kids played a lot of hockey, 19 games in 34 days, 35 days. I loved their resilience, I loved their gamesmanship. They came to play every night. I was a magical run that came up a little bit short.”
Thunder Bay had one regular season win against in nine games against Kam River this year. The Stars got healthy and played to its full potential when it counted.
“(The Walleye) had a good team. They had a good team all season,” said DeGagne. “The finals were so close. It could have went either way. I think the goals were even (they were, 27-27). I wish them good luck. Hopefully they can make our league proud down in Portage. (For us) it’s back to the drawing board.”
SIJHL commissioner Darrin Nicholas, who was on hand with the playoff MVP trophy and Bill Salonen Cup, was happy with the series.
“Just a good example of what we want our league to be, every year, every night,” said Nicholas. “Two really good teams executing at a really high level, flip a coin between who wins the series. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Walker saw his team go from a 3-2 nailbiter to a 5-2 lead with a strong start in the third.
“The first 12 minutes of the third, that’s probably the most proud I’ve ever been of a team,” he said. “The way we were reloading, getting pucks deep. It’s all those things we’ve been talking about for six, seven months now. To see it on full display in the biggest moments, it was really satisfying for sure.”
