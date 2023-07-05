A team from Thunder Bay is preparing for an appearance at a national senior five-pin bowling championship starting this weekend.
Doug Roberts, Kathy Vescio, Sherry Toews and Connie Hukkala teamed up to win the Club 55 Northern Ontario provincial championship in April.
The quartet will head to Welland, Ont., for the Canada Cups. Action runs from Saturday to Sunday.
Roberts, Vescio, Toews and Hukkala play in the Club 55 Friday night league at Mario’s Bowl in the Lakehead.
———
Chill close in on playoff berth
The Thunder Bay Chill men’s soccer team can ring in another playoff berth with a home victory tonight.
The USL League Two Deep North division leaders hosts second-place FC Manitoba tonight at Chapples Park.
Kick-off is 7 p.m.
The Chill (7-1-1) will put a seven-game win streak on the line against an FC Manitoba club that Thunder Bay played to a tie to open the regular season in late May.
Thunder Bay has three home games remaining to close out the schedule. The Chill also entertains Minneapolis SC (1-5-2) on Friday and Bavarian United (1-6-2). Two wins over the last trio of games will give Thunder Bay the division title.
The top two records each of the 18 divisions in USL League Two advance to the playoffs.
———
Border Cats drop 2nd-half opener
Cory Ronan tossed six innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and striking out four to lead the Eau Claire Express to a 1-0 win over the visiting Thunder Bay Border Cats to open the second half of the Northwoods League baseball season on Tuesday evening.
Eau Claire’s Camden Ross accounted for the only run of the game, drilling a 1-0 pitch from Cats starter Karson Shepherd over the left field wall in the bottom of the second inning.
Ronan sat 12 of Thunder Bay’s first 14 batters. Carter Allen led the Border Cats (0-1, 17-16 overall) with two hits.
Thunder Bay had missed a chance to earn a playoff berth and a first-half division title on Monday.
Shepherd lasted four innings and allowed just two hits. Thunder Bay native Will Droll worked an inning of relief without allowing a run. It was Droll’s first appearance on the Cats mound in close to a month.
Both teams meet against in Eau Claire, Wis., tonight before the Border Cats return home at Port Arthur Stadium against the Rochester Honkers on Thursday.
———
DeGrazia earns NHL rookie camp invite
Thunder Bay’s Nick DeGrazia has received an invitation to the Calgary Flames annual development camp for 38 prospects.
The camp starts Thursday at WinSport Olympic Park.
DeGrazia, 20, has spent the past two seasons with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves. The former Thunder Bay Kings standout scored 25 goals and dished out 25 assists in 53 regular season games for Sudbury during the 2022-23 campaign.
Players at the camp will be separated into Team Vernon and Team Kiprusoff. Scrimmages will be held on Saturday.
