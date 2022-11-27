As a fan of Toronto sports teams, having been born and raised in that fair city, this past week has been an emotional one — full of some highs and lows.
On the positive side was the outcome of the 109th Grey Cup which saw the Toronto Argonauts claim their 18th title, the most by any CFL team, in an exciting 24-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The upset dashed Winnipeg’s hopes of a three-peat.
The Toronto Maple Leafs recently ended the New Jersey Devils’ hopes of setting a franchise record of 14th-straight win with a 2-1 victory.
The game was hampered by fans throwing debris onto the ice after a third disallowed goal was called against the Devils.
Once the smoke, and beer cans and chicken fingers had finally cleared not only did we add some more points to help advance us up the standings, but Thunder Bay netminder Matt Murray added another win to his record and looked solid since returning from his injury.
The sad news, of course, was the loss of a legendary Leafs player, Borje Salming, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 due to ALS. Just a week earlier, on Nov. 11, Salming had been a part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Game celebrations in Toronto.
Given that he was a trailblazer for Swedish hockey players, being the first to make the call to the hall in 1996, it was fitting that he was on hand to celebrate the induction of fellow Swedes Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson.
The following day the Leafs looked back on his 16 seasons with the club, which spanned 1973-89, in a special pre-game ceremony.
Needless to say, both centre-ice appearances were very emotional and not soon to be forgotten by those who participated in them, and those who watched.
When reading about the history of Swedish players in the NHL, it got me thinking that I was pretty sure that there was a player from our early hockey history that holds the distinction of being the first Swedish-born player in the NHL. It turns out I was right. His name was Gustav (Gus) Forslund and here is what I was able to uncover about him.
Forslund’s story began in 1906 when he was born in Holmsund, Västerbotten, Sweden. As a very young child he emigrated with his family to Fort William and it was while growing up at the Lakehead that he would develop his hockey skills.
Taking to the forward line, he spent time in the junior ranks between 1923-26. The 1924-25 season saw him help the Fort William Juniors claim the Thunder Bay district title and advance to the Western Canada Memorial Cup playoffs. ‘
Although losing to the Regina Pats in the finals, who went on to claim the Memorial Cup that season, Forslund’s five goals and five assists in 10 playoff games marked him as a player to be watched.
Splitting his two senior hockey years between the Port Arthur Ports and the Fort William H/C, Forslund closed out the 1920s on the injured list before making his way across the border and joining the Duluth Hornets of the American Hockey Association for the start of the 1929-30 season.
In Forslund’s third and final season with the club, he led the team in points and assists and to the 1931-32 AHA finals.
The following season would be the one which would earn him a spot in the NHL history books.
Signing as a free agent with the Ottawa Senators, Forslund spent his NHL rookie season in 1932-33 playing alongside fellow Lakehead hockey product Danny Cox, who had made his NHL debut with the Toronto St. Pats in 1926.
Forslund skated in 48 games, netting four goals and assisted on nine others, with his 13 points placing him in sixth place on the team’s roster, in what would be his one and only NHL season.
From there he went on to the International Hockey League (IHL) splitting the 1933-34 season between the Syracuse Stars and the Windsor Bulldogs.
The Canadian American Hockey League was next with time spent in Philadelphia and Newhaven.
Returning home to the head of the lakes following the 1936 season, Forslund did double duty, moving behind the bench to coach the Fort William Wanderers, returning to the ice periodically to play in the Thunder Bay Senior Hockey League.
He also spent time with the Geraldton Goldminers senior hockey club as a player and coach. Forslund relocated there and worked for the McLeod-Cockshutt Gold Mine, passing away in that community in 1962.
There is no disputing that there is a difference between an athlete earning a place in the halls of history by virtue of their place of birth, as opposed to where they actually developed their athletic skills.
For example, the first Swedish developed hockey player to make it to the NHL was Ulf Sterner who played four games for the NY Rangers during the 1964-1965 season.
Stories such as Gus Forslund’s, however, do make for some interesting trivia questions and are a great part of our local sports history. Speaking of which, here are a couple more pieces of local sports trivia.
Our community can also lay claim to helping to develop the hockey careers of the first Finnish-born NHL hockey player and the first Finnish-born hockey player to score a goal in the NHL, with Albert Pudas and Pentti Lund earning those honours. If you are ever asked those questions in a trivia game, now you have the answers. You can thank me later.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
