Playing in the Greater Toronto Hockey League is bearing fruit for the Thunder Bay Kings organization.
Kings goaltender Carter George and under-15 head coach Mike Simeoni were selected to attend the 2022 National Under-17 Development Camp to be held in Calgary starting Sunday.
There will be nine other goaltenders, 30 defencemen and 60 forwards representing Canada’s top 100 under-17 players. There will also be a considerable number of highly qualified coaches and support staff at the week-long event.
Off-ice training, fitness testing, classroom sessions and four intrasquad games per team will provide an immersive experience.
The greater exposure to scouts and high profile connections afforded by the GTHL is helping the cause. George had a .920 save percentage and 3.42 goals against in 24 GTHL games and posted a .961 save percentage and 1.33 goals against average in the OHL Cup.
It’s been a heady time for George, who was selected in the third round, 53rd overall, by the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League in May, and now has this opportunity on a national stage.
“I was at camp, I was out-of-service. I didn’t know until two days later,” George said of how he learned about his selection. “It was pretty neat. My phone was going off on the way home. As soon as I got in-service my dad called me. ‘Yeah, you got selected for the U17 camp.’ I just didn’t believe him.”
Just to make sure — George jumped online.
“Went on Instagram, social media, and I saw I was chosen,” he said. “’Wow. That’s pretty amazing.’”
George is drawing on a high profile gene pool. His mother, Tara George, is a decorated competitor out of Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay. Tara George played for third for four of Krista McCarville’s first Ontario women’s championships. McCarville and George won bronze at the 2009 Olympic Trials and bronze at the 2010 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Mike George, Carter’s dad, was a goaltender for three teams over three seasons in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League — Thessalon, Elliott Lake, and Espanola — in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He ably served as back-yard rink builder and puck-shooting mentor in Carter’s formative years.
George, 16, has broken through the six-foot barrier and weighs in at 170. Although he doesn’t feel he’ll get as tall as his favourite netminder, fellow Thunder Bay native Matt Murray who is at six-foot-four, George sees six-foot-two is a realistic possibility. The left-handed shooter and catcher plays many sports which he feels contributes to his success between the pipes.
In Calgary, the players will be divided into five teams of 20 at the Markin MacPhail at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Only 66 of the 100 players will ultimately play for Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge from Nov. 5-12 in Langley and Delta, B.C. Final selections will take place later in the fall.
Canada will have three teams in that tournament: Teams red, white and black. Only six goaltenders will be chosen out of the 10 going to Calgary.
“I think it’s good. It’ll push us to be better, than they guy next to us,” said George. “Your whole career you’re going to have to beat out people, try to find a roster spot. This will be a good first test for us.”
George’s roster spot on Owen Sound is not a guarantee, either. The Attack has four other goalies in the mix, including one over-ager. Plan B is a spot with St. Mary’s (London, Ont.) in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Simeoni’s expectations at the U17 camp are markedly different than George’s, but equally exciting.
“I was invited as one of the coaches for this showcase week. It’s going to be a great experience,” said Simeoni, whose brother Matt is also a coach in the Kings system.
The Kings maintained a good working profile with Hockey Canada.
“We got to know some of the guys at Hockey Canada, they liked what we did, they appreciated our follow through on the commitments on the pilot program,” said Simeoni.
The Kings stayed in touch on a regular basis, even through a one-month shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The networking paid off.
“They liked what we did, Matt and I, they wanted to invite us out to this summer showcase in Calgary,” said Mike. Prior commitments will keep Matt in Thunder Bay.
Simeoni will be coaching one of the teams along with other major junior coaches. It’ll be a great opportunity for him to learn and see some of the top amateur talent at the same time.
“Being around some of these major junior coaches and top-end players will to be an interesting experience. I’ll be able to bring a lot back to the Kings’ program, to the U15 team. A lot of learning experience. Also, you’re building relationships, networking with these people. . . You’re going develop those relationships and have these people to lean on as you continue to develop players in Northwestern Ontario.”
George is flying out this Sunday. Simeoni heads west today.
“I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome. We’re staying right at the Hockey Canada facility. It’s going to be top notch,” said Simeoni. “The top 100 players from the country are coming together, many of them from the GTHL. I’ve seen some of them. I can’t wait to learn, see these kids, see what level they’re at. That’s going to fire me up for August when we have our training camp and then get underway with our U15 program.”
Regardless of how George fairs in Calgary, his attitude is already top notch.
“I want to thank my sponsors, teammates, friends, family, coaches and everyone else who has helped me out along the way,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without them. They’ve contributed and sacrificed a lot for me. I want to thank them all.”
