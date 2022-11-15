It finally came together for the Lakehead Thunderwolves
Olivier Pouliot enjoyed a three-point night and Max Wright came within 14 seconds of a shutout to settle with 34 saves as the Thunderwolves ended a five-game winless skid with a 4-1 win over the Brock Badgers at Fort William Gardens.
LU’s special teams were also dominant as the Thunderwolves climbed to 5-4-2 on the year. On Friday, Brock’s Cole Thiessen scored the game-winner as the visitors clipped Lakehead 3-2.
“We needed it for sure,” said LU head coach Andrew Wilkins. “I think we were due. I thought that we earned it (Saturday). I think that was something we were lacking. . . . Even yesterday we were all right. Last weekend we weren’t very good. We didn’t deserve to win. I thought we went out and earned it (Saturday).”
Pouliot opened the scoring at 2:19 of the first period, and Joe Mack doubled the lead with a power play marker at 7:58. Griffen Fox netted a short-handed goal through the legs of Brock’s Mario Peccia early in the second and Keighan Gerrie’s wrist shot beat Peccia high blocker side at 6:23 of the third to forge a commanding 4-0 lead.
Lakehead was dangerous even down a player. Late in the second Mack and Greg Smith both had great chances. Smith’s effort was a breakaway with seconds left that Brock starter Mario Peccia turned aside.
“I told the guys after the game that everybody in the line-up played really good. Really good showing from everybody,” said Wilkins. “Top to bottom, right back to Max (Wright). Tough one at the end. And he was all over it, too. I was surprised it went in. Great group effort.”
The Thunderwolves’ special teams needed a boost. After the weekend the power play is 13.3 per cent and the penalty kill is at 78.6 per cent — numbers near the bottom in the OUA West.
“That was a big emphasis in practice this week,” said Griffen Fox, who scored the team’s third shorthanded marker of the year. “We know it’s a big part of the game. Coaches always preach that penalty kill and power play can win you games. We changed a couple things up and it seemed to work for us.”
Fox has seven points on the year. Josh Van Unen leads the squad with five goals, and 10 points. Mack has four goals and three assists and Fox three goals and four helpers.
“We only play 27 games. It’s not a lot. With only six teams making playoffs every game’s huge so it was really important that we got off that losing streak (Saturday),” said Fox.
“We just played a full 60,” he added. “(Friday) we played a really good third, really desperate, and I think that’s how we played tonight.”
Lakehead’s goaltending this year has been exemplary. Freshman Christian Cicigoi has a 2.70 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. Wright boosted his numbers to 1.83/.942 after Saturday’s 4-1 win.
“We implemented some things that worked pretty well, and we executed them well. Defensively, guys made my job easy and offensively guys were putting pucks in the net,” said Wright.
Lakehead hits the road with a tough pair of games in Toronto, including a date on Nov. 19 against the TMU Bold. The Bold, who swept the Thunderwolves two weeks ago, are 8-2-0 with a plus-17 goal differential. Their power play is 32.3 per cent and their penalty kill is 93.0 per cent. They’ve actually scored more goals shorthanded (four) than goals allowed (three).
But first this Friday, the Thunderwolves visit the Toronto Varsity Blues, who 5-4-1 in fifth place, one point behind Lakehead with a game in hand.
Both TMU and Toronto play a heavy, physical brand with 172 and 146 penalty minutes, respectively. Lakehead stacks up with 148 penalty minutes of their own.
Lakehead’s next home games are Nov. 25 against first-place Windsor (9-1-0). On Nov. 26, the annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held in conjunction with the Thunderwolves home game versus the Waterloo Warriors.
In men’s basketball, the eighth-ranked Thunderwolves men’s basketball team split their road games against No. 3 Brock to sit at 3-1. LU hosts the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Friday and the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks on Saturday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
