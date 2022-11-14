I was recently away at a family event in Georgia and while there I was reminded of the incredible impact collegiate sports, especially football, has on our neighbours to the south.
It started while I was enjoying a round of golf when I made the mistake of referencing the Georgia Bulldogs in front of my new nephew-in-law, who is a Georgia Tech graduate.
Luckily I wasn’t in the doghouse for too long, as his mood quickly improved when he got his first-ever hole-in-one, which was a great way to kick off his wedding weekend.
As I was driving the highways and byways of the peach state, I was constantly reminded of just how much collegiate sports is a part of their day to day life.
Aside from the multiple team flags flying at every corner, I also saw bales of hay stacked up in a farmer’s field that spelt out “Go Dawgs Go.”
To add to the football fandom, they were surrounded by election signs that said Run Herschel Run, in support of one of the team’s most famous alumni, Herschel Walker, who has a serious chance of earning a U.S. Senate seat.
The front yard of another house featured a large inflatable bulldog holding a fishing rod with an alligator at the end of it, in reference to the school’s fierce rivalry against the University of Florida Gators.
As I dug a little deeper into the history of the school’s football history, it soon became clear why it is so much a part of the state’s legacy. The Georgia Bulldogs played their inaugural football season in 1892, meaning it has been a part of that state’s sports history for 130 years.
When I got back to Thunder Bay and was catching up on local news, I was pleased to see that Lakehead University Athletics held their induction ceremony last month which added some more members to their ever-growing Wall of Fame.
Confederation College welcomed top athletes from across Ontario when they hosted the 2022 OCAA Cross County Running Provincial Championships at Lappe Nordic Centre, which lived up to its theme of being a legendary event.
While our local post-secondary institutions may not have over a century of sports history behind them, like some of their U.S. counterparts, they do have a lot to be proud of and I thought I would dig into some of their early history to see how they have impacted our neck of the woods, with this column focusing on Confederation College.
Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology was officially established in 1967, starting out with nine employees in a small office on May Street and a budget of $38,000.
Classes began in October of that year with 238 full-time students across 9 programs receiving instruction in Sir Winston Churchill High School and four portable classrooms in Thunder Bay.
A two-year program cost students $120. Fifty-five years later Confederation College delivers educational programming to an average of 7,000 students, has 8 campuses across the region, employs over 600 staff, offers 58 full-time programs in 11 areas of study.
All throughout their history sport and recreation has been a part of student life.
In 1975 the Fitness Centre, including The Bubble was opened and welcomed members from the college and broader community, which has recently been transformed into the SUCCI Wellness Centre — Minowaadiziiwin.
Over the years a number of varsity, tournament and team activities have been added to campus life including such sports as curling, badminton, cross-country running, judo, golf, hockey, squash, indoor soccer, skiing, touch football and volleyball. Originally known as the ‘67s, in 1995 the team name underwent some updating, welcoming the new, and current name of the Thunderhawks.
While many sports have been popular, it is the sport of curling that played a special role in the institution’s early history. In 1967 the men’s curling team was the first varsity team to be established and in 1968, when the institution became a member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA), the team consisting of Glenn Saari, Don Hemsworth, Reed Berringer and Brian Knibbs won the first-ever OCAA men’s curling title.
Women’s and mixed varsity curling teams were eventually added, with Confederation College teams claiming 25 OCAA curling titles since 1968 and four Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) championship honours.
The first national title came in the 1984-85 season when Bruce Hogue skipped his team of Rob Sinclair, Gary Champagne and Joe Pulak to the CCAA men’s title.
In 1987-88 the mixed curling team of Lorne Jackson, Kathie Sinclair, Dale Jackson and Donna Rae Craig brought home CCAA gold from Medicine Hat, Alta.
The following year Kim Tolen skipped her team of Laurel Kostuk, Karen Cartwright and Pamela Morphet to the 1988-89 CCAA women’s curling title and repeated that accomplishment in 1989-90 along with Kostuk and Jackie Beacham and Lynn Gosselin.
In skiing, Confederation College men’s teams claimed team titles in 1984-85, 1985-86 and 1988-89 with the women doing so in 1981-82 and 1999-2000.
Individual overall OCAA skiing titles have been won by such skiers as A. Clark, Rob Mazurkewich, Leonard Kutra, Liz Roehring, Jacquelyn McKenzie, Teresa Plater, Andrea Kukko and Marla Henderson.
In 1974-75 Dave McCallum brought home the school’s first and only judo title. Another athlete who holds the distinction of being the only OCAA title holder from Confederation College in their chosen sport is David House. He did so 40 years ago, in October of 1982, competing in the men’s individual event.
Hosted that year by Cambrian College, and held at Laurentian University, he crossed the finish line almost a full minute ahead of the pack.
More recently it was a team of golfers who brought home OCAA glory with Jesse Liman, Chris Gardiner, Dustin Mauro and Steve Gibson claiming the 2005-06 men’s division II golf title.
The other news I learned about when I returned home from my trip was about the recent passing of John Garland, who played a role in the history of sport not only at Confederation College through the Fitness Centre and as a cross-country running coach, but all throughout our community.
A participant in many sports, he was a passionate promoter and volunteer with running and fitness activities for many years.
He also served on the board of directors of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame for 26 years, many of those on the Executive, including a time as our president. He will be greatly missed and we extend our most sincere condolences to his long-time partner Lynne Peters and his family and friends.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
