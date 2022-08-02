The 2022 edition of the Strathcona Invitational was guaranteed a new first-time champion as Ryan Pietila and Scott Wilke squared off in the 92nd final of venerable Thunder Bay golf championship on Monday.
Wilke defeated Pietila 4 and 3, securing the win on the 15th hole.
“Pretty excited. Something I wanted to do for a while,” said Wilke. “I was in the finals in 2019. Kind of learned a lot from that. I know Ryan, it was his first finals. He’ll be back there. I think I had a little more experience, maybe it benefited me. All in all, pretty happy.”
Wilke lost to Robert Cumming Jr. three years ago. Wilke’s father, Hank Wilke, fell to Cumming in the 2005 finale. And now the Wilke name hits the Strathcona champions board for the first time.
“I got him, yeah. I know he was in the finals once,” Scott Wilke said of his father. “Beat him to it. (Hank’s) pretty happy about it for sure.”
Wilke’s putter put him in good stead on Monday.
“Definitely the putter (was my best club),” said Wilke. “I putted really well. All week really. Just got in the zone, putter got hot at the right time. Made some really big putts.”
After crafting a three-hole lead through 14, Wilke put it away on 15.
“On 15 we both hit good drives. Ryan had a tough chip. I got up and down there. Honestly, it was a blur. I couldn’t believe I actually won it.”
Wilke had a tough road to get to the finals. He defeated up and coming junior Matthew Lysak on Sunday. Seven-time champion Barry Caland and was next, and defending champion Conor Carr was defeated Monday morning.
Wilke was one-up on hole one. Pietila tied it up on the fourth. Wilke took a one-hole lead on six, held the fort for five holes, and then won the 12th, 13th and the deciding 15th hole on the back nine.
A 15-footer on 13 to put a tight grip on the match, defining Wilke’s touch around the green.
“I was just trying to stay in the moment really. If you’re up a couple anything can happen in match play,” Wilke said. “It was back and forth. Tried to stay within myself, play my own game kind of thing.”
Wilke was under a tree on 14 and punched out, managing to save par. It was Pietila’s chance to win a hole and stay alive.
Pietila shanked his first shot of the day.
“I think that’s the first shank I’ve hit in probably a year-and-a-half,” Pietila said with a laugh. “It was absolutely brutal. I was a little nervous I guess. But I almost got it up and down so I kind of steadied the ship. Man, Scotty played good. Every single putt he needed to make he made. That’s a true a champion.”
It wasn’t an easy route for Pietila either. He went threw Randy Boudreau, Jordan Potter and two-time district amateur champion Colin Sobey.
“I was a little bit tired to be honest with you. That’s a lot of golf for me to play in two days. All of my matches almost went the distance,” Pietila said. “Guess I got a little tired. I really started to feel it on the eighth (hole).”
Pietila and Wilke are good friends off the turf.
“Ryan’s a good buddy of mine,” said Wilke. “It was a lot of fun playing with him today. We had a blast.”
———
RESULTS
Regular division
Championship flight
Final
Scott Wilke def. Ryan Pietila, 4 and 3
Semifinals
Scott Wilke def. Conor Carr
Ryan Pietila def. Colin Sobey
Championship consolation final
Jeremy Kirk def. Jeff Hunter
Low junior qualifier
Jack Moro, 73
Regular Division low qualifier
Colin Sobey, 70
Senior division low qualifier
David Joubert, 67
Division champions (from match play finals)
Senior final
Randy Robinson def. David Joubert
Super senior final
Randy Fossum def. Hank Wilke
Masters final
Eugene Prystanski def. John Valley
Regular division flight winners
1st flight — Jordan Gehl
3A flight — Dallas Burgess
3B flight — Kyle Stone
4A flight — Mike Vail
4B flight — Robbie Campbell
5A flight — Nicholas Throm
5B flight — Rob Atatise
6A flight — Austin Adduono
6B flight — Sam Ruberto
7A flight — Michael Gilliam
7B flight — Andrew Bonin
8A flight — Ed Collins
8B flight — Brian Dafoe
9A flight — Andrew Johnston
Other flight winners
Senior 1A flight — Joe Byzewski
Senior 1B flight — Dan Robinsin
Super Senior 1A flight — Robert Kruse
Super Senior 1B flight — John DeGrazia
Masters 1A flight — Glen Fossum
Masters 1B flight — Don Maley
