Another induction ceremony of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame is in the books.
With no induction ceremonies held in 2020 and 2021, it was nice to be back hosting what has become known as an Evening in Honour of Sports Excellence.
The Class of 2022 entered the hallowed halls at the 39th Induction Dinner held on Sept. 17 at the Valhalla Inn.
The evening was a great celebration of our regional sports heritage and provided another opportunity to feel proud of the high caliber of athletes produced in our region. It was also a chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible builders of sport who dedicated their lives to ensuring that sporting opportunities exist for others.
This year also marked a special occasion as it was 40 years ago, on Sept. 25, 1982, that the very first hall induction ceremonies were held.
They took place at the former Ortona Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Dease Street.
The event was long in the planning, going back to the days of the Royal Canadian Legion Sports Celebrity Dinner, which began in 1955.
Over the years, funds from that event were set aside with the goal of one day having a permanent facility to preserve and honour sports heritage, with the late Fred Bragnalo leading the charge.
After establishing themselves in their first location on the second floor of the former Twinhaven School on Balmoral Street, which opened its doors on Oct. 28, 1978, the organization began to develop a set of selection regulations to help guide them.
By 1982 they were ready to begin the induction process and a call for nominations was made to the public.
Eight individuals were appointed to serve on the first Selection Committee including chairman Cliff Bowles, Helen Reith, Edgar Laprade, Sandy Sargent, Ted Murphy, Ollie Chapman, Ed Morrisette and Bill Salonen.
On May 14, 1982 the committee met and came up with the inaugural slate of inductees from amongst the submitted nominations. Once the slate was selected, plans were put in place to host the very first Induction Ceremonies.
Local artist Barb Kuschak was commissioned to do the portraits of the inductees, and MacLean-Hunter (now Shaw) was asked to cover the event and show it the following week on their cable channel.
The Class of 1982 was a who’s who of our regional sports heritage covering a number of sports, eras and communities. Nine athletes entered the Hall of Fame that first year including Alex Delvecchio, Jimmy Guy, Barry Kettering, Edgar Laprade, Wilf L’Heureux, Doug Skinner, Richard Thompson, Jimmy Ward and Gordon (Phat) Wilson.
Three individuals were honoured for their contributions as builders of sport including Mike Guzzell, Hiroshi (Rush) Mitani and Frank Sargent.
With such a rich history of success in hockey it was not surprising to see that of the seven teams inducted that first year, six of them represented that sport, with bowling taking up the other team spot.
The inaugural class of honoured teams included the Stanley Cup winning 1907 Kenora Thistles, the 1925, 1926 and 1929 Port Arthur Seniors who captured our first three Allan Cup titles, the 1922 Fort William Great War Vets and 1948 Port Arthur West End Bruins junior hockey clubs who each brought home Memorial Cup titles and the 1975 Northern Ontario Open Mixed 5-pin bowling team who claimed the world championship title that year.
The night was described as an evening of pomp and ceremony, which it remains to this day. Larry Hebert served as the Master of Ceremonies and former CBQ radio personality Terry Morris read the introductory citations for each of the inductees as they made their way onto the stage where they were greeted by Hall of Fame president Ken Cunningham.
Tickets for the event were $35 each which included a dinner followed by the induction ceremony and a specially written song sung by Nancy Hamilton to the tune of the Frank Sinatra classic My Way.
Greetings were brought by Dryden’s Mayor Tommy S. Jones, and on behalf of the host city by Thunder Bay mayor Walter Assef. When recounting that special night, former NHLer and newspaper columnist Pentti Lund noted that people travelled from far and wide to be on hand for their induction.
According to Lund, it was Jimmy Ward who travelled the furthest making the trip from his home in Portland, Ore.
Since that inaugural event 40 years ago, 184 athletes, 95 builders and 51 teams have been honoured for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to a wide variety of sports. F
or a complete list of all of the Inductees and their information check out www.nwosportshalloffame.com/inductees or drop by the Hall of Fame at their current location at 219 May Street South, behind City Hall.
If you know of someone who you think is worthy of being considered for induction as an athlete, builder or national championship team, be sure to submit their nomination, as the selection process relies greatly upon the submission of nominations from the public.
The deadline for receipt of nominations is Jan. 31 of each induction year, however, submissions are accepted all throughout the year.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
