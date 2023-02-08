The Lakehead University men’s basketball team is in the playoff hunt looking to go deep into the second season.
Head coach Ryan Thomson saw early indications that 2022-23 would be a special year. So far, so good. The Thunderwolves are 14-4 with four regular season games remaining, including a two-game road swing through Queen’s and Ontario Tech this weekend.
“Guys were ready to go this year. I think having a lot of returnees also helps that,” Thomson said Tuesday at the school’s monthly RBC athletes of the month ceremony at the LU Hangar. “It helps the continuity and guys already understanding the expectations and the standards we want to have for our program. Having guys come back like Michael (Okafor), Alston (Harris), Dylan (Morrison), Laoui (Msambya), Jared (Kreiner) and Chris (Sagl). A lot of our roster has been already through it to some extent. Having that year-over-year of guys sticking around and being part of it makes it a lot easier in terms of teaching and building.”
LU rattled off seven consecutive pre-season wins, and followed with three regular-season victories. They recently came off an 84-75 loss to TMU after a seven-game winning streak had them among the top-10 university teams in the country. Lakehead had won the first game of the series, 87-81.
“We’re trying to peak at the right time. I think last weekend was a good challenge for us,” Thomson said. “TMU has a really good team with a lot of good individual talent. We knew that going in. I think the guys are refreshed and refocused after how the weekend went. You never want to lose a game, but sometimes it’s good to get a little bit of a reset and reality check.”
The Wolves are currently in second place in the OUA Central. Brock leads with a 15-3 log. After this weekend, Lakehead’s final two games are at home against Algoma (3-15) and Carleton (14-4), Feb. 17-18 at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
On Tuesday, Harris was named the team’s player of the month. The fourth-year point guard is bearing down on 1,000 career points with the Thunderwolves. He is averaging 9.9 points per game this year, with 18.6 minutes of court time.
“Alston’s been a starter all of January. He’s been really well in that role,” said Thomson. “Scored a bunch of points. But his leadership and sort of steadying force for us has been key. He really fits with that first group to try and get us going and be another scoring threat in that group, which is always valuable.”
Alston was early to Tuesday’s practice, shooting hoops alone with music blaring through the gym.
“It’s good,” Harris said of his RBC honour before quickly deflecting his thoughts to the team. “I’m really just more happy with the team’s success, though. We’ve just won seven straight, and then took a loss on Saturday. Going forward we have some good momentum right now.”
Four teams get playoff byes. The three division winners and the next top record among the remaining 15 teams dodge a sudden death exit.
“Moving into playoffs it’s just one game and you’re out,” Harris said. “We’re trying to maintain that one-game-and-you’re-out mentality and just scratch one team off the list at a time.”
Other Thunderwolves RBC athletes of the month announced Tuesday include Alysha Goundrey (women’s volleyball), Ally Burke (women’s basketball), Spencer Blackwell (men’s hockey), Aiden Webster (men’s track and field), Amy Stieh (women’s track and field), Erin Clayton (women’s wrestling), Alex Cappadocia (men’s wrestling), Conor McGovern (men’s nordic skiing) and Sarah Lutes (women’s nordic skiing).
Also announced Monday, the Thunderwolves will hold an Indigenous Cultural Celebration Night on Feb. 17. Part of the event is the unveiling of uniforms designed by Anishinaabe artist Jacenia Desmoulin.
“Hopefully this is something that as a university and as an athletics department we can keep building year after year,” said Thomson.
"This year it's the men's and women's (basketball) teams. Maybe the hockey team gets involved, maybe it's women's volleyball, maybe it's wrestling. There's no reason to stop it now. It's a good initiative that hopefully we can keep going for a long time."
Proceeds from the jersey auction will serve as a fundraiser for scholarships and athletics initiatives that support Indigenous youth, according to an LU press release.
