For the first time in three years, our family is making tracks out of Thunder Bay for a much-need road trip to Winnipeg.
Of course, when someone talks about “first time in two or three years,” inevitably the explanatory sentences include the phrase “pandemic.” It really has become our Avengers/Thanos Blip in a way. Even this summer, we still debated whether we visit a larger city. Staying safe is at the top of our minds and will remain that way.
But my wife Jessica has been so busy of late, graduating from Confederation College this past spring and jumping right into her full-time job as a nurse. Some time away from hospital walls is the prescription here. Our daughter Katelynn is back at school in a couple of weeks so this jaunt marks her last hurrah of the summer.
When I was younger, our family almost always went to Minneapolis during Labour Day weekend. The end was depressing as we had school the next day, but the trip itself was always a blast.
There’s a decent Filipino festival in Winnipeg this weekend, we’ve heard great things about Tinkertown and who doesn’t love the variety of eats? Personally, I’m looking to hit up a few of the sports card shops and flea markets in hopes of buying and trading for some hidden gems.
Katelynn, 7, already had her luggage packed two weeks ago. I took a peek and there’s actually three or four days worth of clothes inside . . . plus a two handfuls of fidgets. Like Christmas and her birthday, Katelynn has a daily, er, hourly, countdown going. “Four sleeps until Winnipeg, right?” she inquired earlier this week.
There’s nothing like anticipation. However, as I get older I realize it’s best to savour the steps along the way. In the world of reporting and media, sometimes you don’t get that chance. You look up and wonder where the time went.
This month marks my 20th work anniversary at The Chronicle-Journal. I’ve had the absolute honour of having an hand in the sports coverage in my hometown. I’ve actually spent more years on the desk and behind the scenes as an editor (13) than being a regular sports reporter on the field (seven). I do miss the regular interaction in-person at various rinks, fields, stadiums and press conferences and press boxes.
Despite that, it’s been a joy to see the rise and growth of so many athletes and organizations from Northwestern Ontario. I have attended Stanley Cup days with local players, and I’ve also covered bowling award dinners.
On Facebook, there’s a page dedicated to former players of the Thunder Bay Kings AAA hockey program. Photos were recently posted from old team programmes dating back to 2006 and 2007. These were the teams when I was a reporter and the kids all look so young.
Some members of the peewee team those years such as Matthew Murray, Kris Kellaway and Billy Exell have moved on to bigger things in hockey — from the NHL to front office work of a junior team. Kids I covered nearly two decades ago are now parents, coaches and teachers.
There are some sad cases, too. The 2006-2007 Kings bantam team had a promising defenceman named Marshall Hardy-Fox on its roster. This past May, Hardy-Fox was sentenced to 23 months in prison for kidnapping and being an accessory to murder.
Loss is part of life. I know the job of a sports section of a newspaper is to shine a light on the great accomplishments of our athletes and community, but sometimes there isn’t that happy ending. Seasons conclude and seasons start again.
As an industry, print media has taken its share of hits and cuts over the last 10 years, however delivering the news in a professional manner has been the one constant we are proud to maintain.
Our latest initiative — the Hear ye, Hear ye CJ Sports podcast — has been a welcome blessing for (re)learning new skills in audio broadcasting. It's reinvigorated my passion for journalism and we hope to take it up a notch.
I would like to thank my first Chronicle-Journal editors back in 2002 — managing editor Norm Philippsen, assignment editor John Ayearst and sports editor John Nagy — along with then-publisher Colin Bruce for giving me that chance.
Back in the day, our sports staff used to be, well, a staff. I’ve worked alongside an array of talented reporters, including David Trifunov, Michael Onesi, Brody Mark and Emmanuel Moutsatsos.
The tradition continues with my working relationship with our main sports freelancer, Gary Moskalyk. I’m also thankful to current managing editor Greg Giddens and my fellow night page hawks, Chen Chekki and Brent Linton. Jodi Lundmark, Sandi Krasowski, John Nagy and Carl Clutchey round out the fine, current editorial staff.
The late Joanne Kushnier and Jim Kelly were helpful to my career. Joanne for her advice on the news business and Jim for his outgoing friendliness and accepting of new faces in the newsroom. Those two are missed daily within our CJ family.
I won’t say “here’s to 20 more years,” quite yet. I will say we’re a couple of "sleeps" into making more tracks.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. Visit www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
